Revenue leaders expecting 100% growth rank AI as their number-one investment.

New Breed announces the first 'State of HubSpot' report revealing trends, challenges, and how the best are achieving growth in the HubSpot ecosystem

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, today announced the release of the first "State of HubSpot" report. The research, based on insights from 1,000+ global revenue leaders, sheds light on the challenges organizations face today and provides strategies for driving growth.

New Breed is the revenue performance partner for the world's fastest-growing companies. (PRNewsfoto/New Breed) (PRNewswire)

Only 7% of revenue leaders surveyed are confident they will hit their revenue targets this year. Further, the top challenges leaders report include misalignment between teams, achieving bigger goals with fewer resources, integration of AI into operations, and talent acquisition and retention.

The "State of HubSpot" also reveals the strategies of top performers reporting revenue growth in the next twelve months. Two highlights include:

3 in 5 revenue leaders expecting 100% growth in the next twelve months rank AI as their top investment.





Top-performing HubSpot users identified performance tracking (49%), data-driven strategies (46%), and system consolidation (44%) as key drivers for profitable and efficient growth.

The report shows that since adopting HubSpot, 80% of all respondents saw improvements in customer acquisition costs, bookings, and revenue. This trend extends upmarket, with 88% of respondents believing HubSpot is suitable for enterprise use cases.

"We're thrilled to present the first 'State of HubSpot' report, a publication we're committed to releasing annually," said Patrick Biddiscombe, CEO at New Breed.

This report highlights current challenges and strategies from industry leaders to overcome them. Embracing AI, streamlining operations, and investing in HubSpot app integrations enables teams to deliver value to customers and achieve revenue goals.

That's why we've expanded our Revenue Operations Professional Services to include AI consulting, specially designed for sales, marketing, customer success, and operations leaders looking to maximize their HubSpot investment."

To access the full "State of HubSpot" report visit https://www.newbreedrevenue.com/resources/state-of-hubspot-report.

About New Breed:

New Breed is a HubSpot Solutions company on a mission to help companies unlock meaningful growth. As an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, and the only three-time Top Partner in North America, New Breed helps customers drive business outcomes and get the most value out of HubSpot by delivering tailored professional services for revenue operations, technology integrations, CRM strategy, demand generation marketing, and web.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Breed