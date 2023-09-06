Neurophth Secures Australian Approval for Ophthalmic Gene Therapy

The groundbreaking ADOA treatment marks a significant breakthrough in the field

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, 2023, Neurophth Therapeutics (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), a leader in in-vivo gene therapy for ophthalmic diseases in China, announced the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has registered and approved its candidate drug, NFS-05, for clinical trials targeting Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA).

Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA) is an autosomal dominant inherited optic neuropathy. About 80% of ADOA is caused by mutations in the OPA1 gene. The reduction in OPA1 protein function leads to mitochondrial fragmentation, and increased instability of the mitochondrial respiratory chain complex, which damages mitochondrial function and ultimately results in RGC cell death and optic nerve atrophy. Clinically, patients present with bilateral, slowly progressing visual impairment, temporal pallor of the optic disc, central visual field defects, and abnormalities in color vision.

Currently, no effective treatments are available for ADOA in clinical practice. Neurophth's proprietary ophthalmic injection, NFS-05, utilizes a gene therapy approach. It delivers an AAV vector containing the OPA1 gene into the vitreous cavity. This vector then targets RGC cells, leading to the expression of the OPA1 protein and subsequent restoration of mitochondrial function.

"Neurophth's NFS-05 marks our third drug to receive clinical trial approval and our inaugural approval in Australia," stated Professor Li Bin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Neurophth. "This achievement underscores Neurophth's robust R&D capabilities and our unwavering commitment to global outreach. We remain dedicated to harnessing our technical platform, broadening our product pipeline, and diligently expanding beyond China to deliver innovative medical solutions to patients globally."

Dr. Xiaoning Guo, Chief Medical Officer at Neurophth, commented, "Existing clinical interventions for ADOA, including measures to enhance circulation and support nerve health, offer limited benefit. With NFS-05, Neurophth endeavors to target the underlying cause of the disease using gene therapy, aiming for enhanced visual outcomes for patients. We are committed to advancing international multi-center clinical trials for NFS-05, with the goal of rapidly delivering a safe and efficacious treatment to patients."

