This Week in People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including Wounded Warrior's anniversary and SourceAmerica's advocacy conference for workers with disabilities.
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- From Backpacks to Mental and Brain Health, Wounded Warrior Project Hits 20 Years of Service
While WWP still delivers its backpacks to wounded warriors, today it offers a wide range of direct programs and services related to mental and brain health, career counseling, connection, and long-term rehabilitative care.
- YSL Beauty's 'Abuse Is Not Love' Initiative Unveils New Research Index Focused on Intimate Partner Violence In LGBTQIA+ Communities
At the heart of the study's findings was that the LGBTQIA+ community found greater barriers to access for support services and a lack of available information to find support.
- Promoting Equality: Women in Sports - Arin Wright photographed by Thomas Chadwick
Female athletes often face systemic inequalities, pay disparities, limited exposure, and reduced sponsorship opportunities. And a topic that is rarely touched on is the challenge of starting a family.
- 'The Big Homecoming' and Wells Fargo Kick-off Year Two of Relationship To Create Ongoing Impact For HBCUs
"The Big Homecoming was created to be more than an annual festival. It's truly a comprehensive experience that embraces the Culture and offers hands-on opportunities for students to thrive," said Amir Windom, Creator, The Big Homecoming Festival and 365 Impact Tour.
- Cineverse Launches the Maverick Black Cinema VOD Channel
The global channel is joining the Cineverse family of channels with an initial line-up of 100+ films and TV series including content from genres such as action, drama, romance, comedy, thriller and more. The deal boosts Cineverse's strategy to increase its appeal for Black viewers.
- Gender disparities limit chances for women PhD students training to be new inventors
MIT Sloan research finds that a combination of factors including fewer opportunities, a lower likelihood of being trained by the most invention-focused faculty advisors and a "leaky pipeline" contribute to explain why female PhD students in 'STEM' fields are less likely to become new inventors during their doctoral training.
- SourceAmerica announces 2023 Grassroots Advocacy Conference in Washington D.C.
This annual event brings employees with disabilities ("self-advocates"), their families, and employers from SourceAmerica's nationwide network of nonprofit agencies to Capitol Hill, where they share their employment journeys with members of Congress and discuss how public policy shapes the employment choices and opportunities for people with disabilities across the nation.
- Dream Exchange and National Black Chamber of Commerce Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase Public Capital Access for Minority-Owned Businesses
The two organizations will be creating a tailored ecosystem of financial services designed to meet the unique needs of minority-owned small businesses. It will open doors to enhanced access to capital, investment opportunities, and financial education.
- SunShare, Leading Community Solar Provider, Donates $7.2 Million to Navajo Technical University and Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women
"Our collaborations with Navajo Technical University and the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women exemplify our commitment to creating a sustainable, inclusive future," said David Amster-Olszewski, CEO and Founder of SunShare.
- Willow Innovations Premieres New Docu-Series "Powerviews" To Give An Intimate Look at the Power of Motherhood
The series offers viewers a glimpse into the lives of various mothers who share their authentic experiences, joys, and struggles as they dismantle stereotypical narratives about motherhood.
Read more of the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNmltcult on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire