BLUETTI Provides Hurricane Preparedness Guidelines Amid Recent Florida Storm

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc on Florida on Aug 30th, causing widespread destruction and putting residents in danger. Amid such natural disasters, BLUETTI, a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, is proud to introduce a comprehensive set of safety guidelines to assist individuals and families in safeguarding their lives and property.

(PRNewswire)

Before the Hurricane:

1. Stay Informed: It is crucial to stay informed about the hurricane's progress. Monitor weather forecasts and updates from trusted sources such as local news outlets, the National Hurricane Center, and official government websites. Keep track of the hurricane's path, trajectory, and potential impact.

2. Prepare an Emergency Kit: Assemble a well-stocked emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, clean drinking water, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, and important documents. For those heavily reliant on electronic devices, consider including BLUETTI's portable power stations like EB3A, EB55, and EB70S to always stay powered.

3. Create a Family Evacuation Plan: Develop a comprehensive family evacuation plan with multiple evacuation routes and a predetermined meeting point. Conduct regular drills to ensure everyone understands their roles and responsibilities, including provisions for pet care and evacuation.

4. Secure Backup Power: Take proactive steps to establish a reliable backup power system at home. BLUETTI's AC300+B300 or EP500 systems are designed to provide adequate power during extended outages caused by hurricanes. They also support fast solar charging for a seamless power supply.

In preparation for Hurricane Idalia, Floridians can stock up on select storm preparation and household supplies tax-free from August 26 to September 8. As power stations and batteries are qualifying items, this is an opportune time to invest in a household backup system, such as BLUETTI's AC300 and AC500 systems, which are also eligible for a 30% federal tax credit in the US.

During the Hurricane:

Keep calm and stay informed during the hurricane. If authorities issue a shelter directive, follow it promptly. Assemble all family members in a secure area away from windows and exterior walls. If evacuation becomes mandatory, follow designated routes and bring essential emergency supplies, including BLUETTI backup power resources.

After the Hurricane:

Be cautious when returning to your residence after a hurricane. Watch out for debris, downed power lines, and potential flooding. Follow safety instructions provided by local officials and stay updated through local news outlets and official declarations regarding ongoing recovery efforts, available emergency shelters, and relief distribution locations.

Residents in hurricane-prone regions should prioritize safety and preparedness. By following these guidelines, individuals and communities can mitigate the risks posed by hurricanes and ensure a faster recovery.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Contact:

Amanda Yan

Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI

pr@bluetti.com

Social Media:

Youtube

Facebook

Instagram

Linkedin

Twitter

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI INC