Joe Montana Partners with Gold Bar Whiskey to Launch Limited-Edition Whiskey Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football legend Joe Montana announced a new partnership with The Gold Bar Spirits Company, makers of the award winning Gold Bar Whiskey. A true collaboration, The Gold Bar Spirits Company and Joe Montana will release the Joe Montana Whiskey Collection in September. This special edition whiskey release will roll out via Gold Bar's distribution partner Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. The announcement was made at the Gold Bar Distillery's new Visitor Center and Tasting Room on Treasure Island in San Francisco.

NFL legend Joe Montana unveils the Joe Montana Whiskey Collection with Gold Bar Whiskey. PHOTO CREDIT: Nicola Parisi (PRNewswire)

"Collaborating with the team at Gold Bar Whiskey to develop this collection has been a fun experience," said Montana. "From the unique flavor profiles to the meaningful blend numbers and creative designs, the collection will offer a variety of selections for a gameday beverage, with a twist of nostalgia. I'm looking forward to sharing the whiskey, as well as the experience of Gold Bar's incredible new Visitor Center here in San Francisco, with fans."

Known for leading the 49ers to four Super Bowl victories, as well as winning the National Championship for Notre Dame, Joe Montana was named the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player three times. Montana is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

Founded in 2013, Gold Bar Whiskey is known for its award-winning double-casked wine barrel finished whiskies. Smooth, with a complex flavor profile and housed in an iconic gold bar shaped bottle, each bottle is a true masterpiece. The whiskies are expertly crafted by Master Blender Montgomery Paulsen a second-generation wine maker from Napa Valley (bio). Gold Bar Whiskey is available in over 25 countries with continued expansion in Europe, South America, and Asia.

"Gold Bar is made for moments worth celebrating so it made perfect sense to collaborate with one of the most celebrated championship quarterbacks in the history of the game." said Gold Bar Founder and President, Elliott Gillespie.

The Joe Montana Whiskey Collection was specially crafted for whiskey enthusiasts and the 49ers Faithful who have been key supporters of the distillery. The brand collaboration is set to receive continued exposure as Gold Bar Whiskey enters its fourth year as the Official Whiskey of the San Francisco 49ers.

Gold Bar Whiskey's Joe Montana Blend No.273:

The Collection launches with Blend No. 273, a triple casked American whiskey with a three grain mash bill of (corn, rye and barley), bottled at 82 proof. Blend No. 273 is first double casked in red wine barrels and then triple casked in cognac barrels and raked over toasted oak staves. The result is a delicious whiskey with deep notes of fruit, deep spice and berries.

Beyond the liquid, many details have been incorporated to make this a true collectors' whiskey. Blend No. 273 represents the number of Joe Montana's total career touchdown passes. The artwork on the bottle incorporates the 49ers throwback 1970s/80s oval logo and Joe's signature. The illustration depicting Joe's historic touchdown celebration in Super Bowl XXIV was created by a 49ers superfan and artist, Rita Oak. Blend #273 has an MSRP of $59.99.

In time for the holidays, Blend 273 will also be included in a five-bottle boxset to be released as "The Joe Montana Championship Collection." The box set highlights the four Super Bowl Championships that Joe and the 49ers won together in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990 and includes a custom wood display box and has an MSRP of $299.99.

Gold Bar Whiskey's Joe Montana Blend No.117:

Releasing in time for Thanksgiving and the holidays, the Collection will expand to include the limited Blend No. 117, known as "Number 16" given Montana's 49er jersey number and the age of the whiskey inside the bottle. Blend No. 117 is a limited-edition 16-year-old whiskey at a near cask strength of 95 proof, triple casked in Cognac barrels and raked over toasted oak staves to impart rich and deep notes of dried fruit, spice and apricot. It has an MSRP of $149.99.

Exciting Product Innovation

Recognizing the value of creating unique content and experiences for fans of their whiskey, Gold Bar created a first-of-its kind innovation in brand packaging, called "The Patch", working with Avery-Dennison to deliver this innovation. Each Joe Montana Collection bottle comes with a bottle neck tag that has a wearable, iron-on Joe Montana patch, that creates an interactive fan experience. The patches have an embedded a near-field-communication (NFC) chip, that when tapped with your phone, directs the fan to exclusive Joe Montana content including a special "secret" video of Joe at the Gold Bar Distillery preparing, step-by-step, his signature cocktail "The Golden Joe" made with Gold Bar Whiskey, orange juice, lime juice and ginger beer. Find and "Tap the Patch" for the full recipe from Joe. Gold Bar Whiskey's "Tap the Patch" slogan will be a key part of the Joe Montana marketing campaign.

Visit the Distillery to get your hands on a bottle

The Gold Bar Visitor Center includes a bar and restaurant located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay on Treasure Island, at 1 Avenue of the Palms, Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA 94130. It officially opens September 15, 2023. The building boasts breathtaking views of the city and is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious golden hour cocktail during sunset. The Gold Bar Distillery is housed in a historic building originally built as a Pan American Airways' airport for the China Clipper Transpacific service.

The Distillery is worth a visit for a Golden Joe cocktail and to take in its million-dollar skyline view of San Francisco, accessible via a five-minute ferry from downtown San Francisco or by car over the Bay Bridge. For more information on how to visit the Gold Bar Visitor Center to get your Joe Montana bottle please visit www.goldbarwhiskey.com.

The commemorative Joe Montana Whiskey Collection will be available in retail stores in September. Blend No. 273 will be exclusive to Northern California for launch and the extremely limited Blend No. 117 will be available nationwide later this Fall, with upcoming releases available nationwide in the new year. For information on retailers who carry the product or to order online visit www.goldbarwhiskey.com.

About The Gold Bar Spirits Company

Founded nearly a decade ago, the San Francisco based Gold Bar® Whiskey is an award-winning American Whiskey enjoyed around the world. Our barrel rickhouse sits beneath rustic Californian Redwood beams where our whiskey is finished and double matured in former wine barrels chosen from select wineries in the Napa Valley. Gold Bar is made with exceptional dedication to quality, best enjoyed in moments worth celebrating.

Media Contacts:

Gold Bar Whiskey: Sam Thumm, Director, Marketing and Partnerships

sam@goldbarwhiskey.com 415.234.0399

Joe Montana: Zach Hrubic, Manager, Communications, zhrubic@excelsm.com,

908.477.5230

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Gold Bar Spirits Company