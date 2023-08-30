Aurate Launches at Macy's With Exclusive Collection, 'Audrey by Aurate'

The luxury jewelry brand furthers its mission to democratize fine jewelry and gold by debuting at Macy's with its unique sister brand business model

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurate , the sustainable, high-quality, and luxury jewelry brand, announced today the launch of its new collection, 'Audrey by Aurate', made exclusively and in partnership with Macy's. Aurate is one of the first jewelry brands to design an exclusive collection with a sister brand business model, which is created by Aurate specifically for Macy's customers. The exclusive collection is available for purchase online and will be sold in 167 stores nationwide at Macy's exclusively starting August 30.

"We are so excited to scale our availability to stores, especially with one of the biggest retailers in the U.S., in order to deliver a hands-on experience for new and existing customers," said Sophie Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Aurate. "The exclusive 'Audrey by Aurate' collection made in partnership with Macy's was created to continue our mission to democratize fine jewelry, and this is a very important next step for Aurate's growth and our vision for the brand."

The 'Audrey by Aurate' collection is available at select Macy's locations nationwide and features 150 pieces, including a Zodiac collection and extended size rings on Mcom. The exclusive collection features on trend styling in rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, with an average price point of $500. The line celebrates women and consists of beautiful pieces crafted in gold plated fine sterling silver and 14 kt gold paired with natural diamonds and colorful gemstones. Aurate values its customers' opinions and desires and promises to always design and evolve products that speak to its audience. The selections in the 'Audrey by Aurate' collection were designed specifically for Macy's customers and made to last a lifetime.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aurate to Macy's and expand our jewelry assortment with the exclusive "Audrey by Aurate" collection, curated and designed for our customers," said Julie Walsh, SVP and GM of Center Core and Beauty at Macy's. "Macy's is committed to offering the most compelling mix of brands for customers to own their style, and Aurate offers another opportunity to offer trendy and sustainable pieces."

Since launching in 2015, Aurate has undergone tremendous growth. Despite funding in retail dropping 37% YOY ( Source: Retail Dive ), Aurate closed Series B in Q1, taking the brand to $25MM raised to date and more than 50% growth YOY. To continue to fuel growth and momentum for the brand, Aurate continues to be at the forefront of the fine jewelry industry with this new and unique approach to retail, catering to its audience with an exclusive new collection in partnership with Macy's.

For more information, please visit auratenewyork.com and follow its Instagram at @auratenewyork.

About Aurate:

Aurate is a jewelry industry rebellion democratizing gold, born and raised in New York City. Aurate provides high-quality and sustainable jewelry created with durable materials that withstand everyday wear and tear, affordable and transparent pricing, ethical practices that protect our planet, and tangible charity give-back to keep your conscious sparkling. At its core, Aurate believes that everyone deserves jewelry that is worthy of them and strives to create pieces that empower a sense of confidence, independence, and beauty. Aurate is available at auratenewyork.com and you can follow along at @auratenewyork.

About Macy's:

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy's. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

