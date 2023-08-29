Rail & Stile Unveils Modern Ming: A Masterpiece Collection of Bespoke Furniture Handcrafted In-House

Celebrating the Influential Design Traditions of Ancient China's Golden Age, Modern Ming Marries Craftsmanship with Contemporary Customization

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail & Stile , the highly esteemed Raleigh-based home furnishings studio, renowned as one of the leading lacquer studios in the country, is proud to launch the Modern Ming collection . This exquisite new line marks a first for Rail & Stile, celebrating handcrafted, in-house designs that blend Chinese Ming Dynasty aesthetics with contemporary customization options.

The visionary duo behind Rail & Stile, Kelly and Cromwell Schupp, have designed Modern Ming to address the nuanced challenges faced by interior designers and design-savvy homeowners. Vintage pieces, while rich in character, often do not meet the sizing needs of contemporary living. Modern Ming fills this gap by offering beautiful handcrafted, customizable solutions.

"In the era of mass production, our love for the authentic craftsmanship of vintage furniture has driven us to create something truly unique," describes Kelly Schupp, owner of Rail & Stile. "Modern Ming is a testament to our passion, offering a canvas for creativity that blends heritage with the individual expression of today's design needs. We cannot wait to see the creative customizations designers and consumers will create, bringing their vision to life through this exceptional collection."

Crafted in Rail & Stile 's 7,000-square foot workshop and on display at the expansive Raleigh showroom, the collection is offered in seven versatile styles including a credenza, server, console, stool, coffee table, end table, and desk. Each piece can be personalized with an array of lacquer colors, fine finishes, or Rail & Stile's signature shop colors, providing limitless creative possibilities for all. Luxury brass hardware from North Carolina's Modern Matter adds an exquisite finishing touch.

"We believe in the power of craftsmanship and take immense pride in being a North Carolina-based company that hires local artisans," Cromwell adds. "Our hands-on approach ensures that each piece is tailored to perfection, meeting the exacting standards of today's leading interior designers and consumers, whether in terms of color, wood selection, or hardware modifications."

The Modern Ming collection serves as a testament to Rail & Stile's commitment to timeless design and impeccable craftsmanship, providing designers and homeowners with innovative solutions that honor tradition while embracing modern aesthetics.

Explore the collection at Rail & Stiles showroom in Raleigh, NC at 901 N West Street, or online at www.therailandstile.com .

