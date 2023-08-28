iFLYTEK Promotes Educational Exchanges During the WAC Budapest 23

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 (WAC Budapest 23), iFLYTEK engaged in various educational exchanges as the Official Event Supplier of the event. Led by iFLYTEK Senior Vice President and CFO Duan Dawei, the iFLYTEK team visited the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) and the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School.

iFLYTEK Senior Vice President and CFO Duan Dawei and Other Executives Meet with the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Duan was joined by Hui Sun, Vice Chancellor of the iFLYTEK-affiliated Anhui Institute of Information Technology, and Mingkang Long, Director of the iFLYTEK A.I. Engineering Institute.

During the visit, Mr. Duan and his team discussed cooperation with the BME—the world's oldest institute of technology with university rank and structure—on student mobility programs, Joint BSc/MSc/PhD programs, research, connecting innovation ecosystems, and more.

iFLYTEK and the BME have collaborated on research and development since 2021. Recently, iFLYTEK partnered with SpeechTex, a BME-incubated enterprise, to establish the Verbalink Europe joint venture and launch the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform. Additionally, SpeechTex provided Hungarian language capabilities for the iFLYTEK Smart Translator and Smart Recorders during the WAC Budapest 23.

Mr. Duan and the iFLYTEK delegation joined Hungarian Consul General in Shanghai Szilard Bolla and Chinese Embassy in Hungary Education Counselor Chen Kun at the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School alongside international Chinese scholars.

During the visit, the iFLYTEK delegation donated 530 student and 18 teacher accounts for the Global Chinese Learning Platform, 300 iFLYTEK Smart Dictionary Pens, and five full scholarships from the Anhui Institute of Information Engineering. iFLYTEK will also provide Global Chinese Learning Platform accounts for every additional student enrolled in the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School.

Mr. Duan said, "learning opportunities for teenagers provide a start for us to build a peaceful and beautiful world in the future. For this reason, iFLYTEK will work with the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School and international experts to promote cultural exchanges and scientific and technological cooperation."

The educational exchange activities initiated by iFLYTEK during the WAC Budapest 23 highlight the company's commitment to advancing global communication and cooperation through technology.

As a smart education supplier, iFLYTEK's efforts have contributed to language learning, cultural understanding, and sustainable development and further demonstrated the power of technology in bridging international linguistic and cultural gaps.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

