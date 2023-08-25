BankProv Adds Business Banking Expert To Support New Clients

AMESBURY, Mass., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv (NASDAQ: PVBC), a future-ready commercial bank that offers technology-driven banking solutions to its clients, is pleased to welcome Tricia Abood to the organization as Vice President, Business Development Officer. Tricia brings a wealth of financial services knowledge and a proven track record in the industry.

"One of Tricia's many core strengths is her ability to develop and maintain collaborative relationships with our clients, team members and business partners," said Joe Reilly, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Her focus will be on Business Deposits and Cash Management Services for businesses in the Greater Bedford, Manchester, and Concord markets."

Tricia joins the BankProv team after thirty years of commercial banking experience serving in leadership roles at several financial institutions including: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New Hampshire, TD Bank and Citizens Bank. Embodied in those three decades of service are twenty years of progressive, responsible management positions.

Tricia is a member of the Bedford NH Rotary Club, graduate of "Leadership Greater Concord", in Concord, NH, past member of the "Concord Main Street Program", previous president-elect for the Raymond Area Chamber of Commerce, previous member of the Manchester Rotary Club and proud member of BNI.

"I am delighted to work with an organization that has such a strong focus on taking care of their clients and stakeholders," said Abood. "I look forward to supporting the Bank as it continues its growth trajectory."

Tricia's role will be to grow and maintain a profitable book of business through disciplined and proactive business development and relationship management.

About BankProv

BankProv is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products for corporate clients. As a premier Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider specializing in technology-driven banking solutions to niche markets, the Bank seeks to build financially strong and vibrant communities by investing in the success of their clients through understanding and solving their unique business needs. BankProv is a trusted advisor and partner to a wide range of niche, technology-driven industries including renewable energy, fintech and enterprise value lending. Headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts, BankProv is the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). To learn more about the organization, visit bankprov.com.

