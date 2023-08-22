This Back-to-School Season, No Kid Hungry Celebrates School Heroes Who Connect Kids to the Most Important School Supply: Food

Renowned brands join and mobilize consumers to raise funds and awareness so kids have access to the food they need to learn and thrive

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is celebrating school heroes for helping kids get the nutrition they need to succeed. From Aug. 22 to Sept. 29, audiences are invited to visit NoKidHungry.org/Heroes to post notes of gratitude to teachers and school staff for feeding our nation's kids.

All kids deserve to get the food they need, but 9 million kids across the country live with hunger. That's where people like Evi Silvera Jimenez, part of the Food & Nutrition team at Azusa Unified School District in Southern California come in. "Serving children on a daily basis gives me a sense of fulfillment and joy. Knowing that I am able to make someone's day a little brighter by serving them a warm meal, accompanied by a friendly smile, brings me a great deal of satisfaction," said Silvera Jimenez. According to a recent study , schools across the country served 6.9 billion meals to children during the past academic year.

People can also help to strengthen the work of No Kid Hungry and the school heroes on the ground by dining and shopping with companies that support these efforts. Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry. For a complete list of participating partners and promotions, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive.

"It's going to take all of us working together to make childhood hunger in America a thing of the past," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "That's why we're grateful to our partners who support our work and to the school heroes on the ground who help prepare and serve those meals, so all kids can thrive this school year and every day."

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with nearly 30 participating brands to ensure all kids have access to the most important school supply this school year and every day, including: Citi, Arby's Foundation, Denny's, Jack in the Box, The Habit Burger Grill and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

