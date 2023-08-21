Rural Colleges Meet Student Therapy Demand with Uwill Partnership

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Community College has announced their newest partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most recent rural college to partner with Uwill, Highland complements their student support offering at a time when students further from the city sometimes struggle to access affordable mental health care.

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com (PRNewswire)

"Adding a mental health option that supports students of all backgrounds gives each student the ability to find support unique to them," said Liz Gerber, Vice President of Student Development and Support Services at Highland Community College. "Uwill counselors have the background and focus necessary to meet students where they are, no matter what their life circumstances may be."

Highland Community College is the latest in a growing trend of rural institutions to partner with Uwill to offer expanded mental health support for students. Other colleges include Bucknell University, Sheridan College, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, Illinois College, Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, and more than 20 others.

"For our students, having access to teletherapy whenever they need it makes a huge difference," said Russell Swagger, President of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.

According to a report from the National Library of Medicine, 65% of nonmetropolitan counties do not have psychiatrists, and more than 60% of rural Americans live in designated mental health provider shortage areas.

"For students in rural areas of the country, it can be more difficult finding a therapist they can connect with and relate to," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Our growing team of licensed counselors in all 50 states enables us to offer an inclusive approach to mental health."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 200 institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

bsilk@uwill.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uwill, Inc