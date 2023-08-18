Scorpion's AI-Driven Technology Earns Recognition For Delivering Exceptional Results for SMB Clients

Named a "2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award Winner"

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing technology, is pleased to announce that Big Intelligence Group named Scorpion a winner of the "2023 Sales and Marketing Technology" award, also known as "The Sammy." The Sammy Award recognizes global leaders, technologies, and organizations creating solutions to overcome the obstacles companies face connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

"Scorpion was built out of a passion to help local businesses grow and succeed. For more than 20 years, we've been working alongside our clients, learning their industries inside and out, and using our expertise and years of data to shape our technology. Our goal is to remove some of the burden that many local businesses face every day and deliver the marketing results that enable them to achieve their goals," said Rustin Kretz, Founder and CEO at Scorpion. "We are honored to be recognized for the results we've delivered for our clients and to be named as a Sales and Marketing Technology leader by Big Intelligence Group," expressed Kretz.

As a Sammy Award winner, Scorpion joins an elite group of industry-leading organizations shaping the future of sales and marketing technology.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Scorpion for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

To view the list of all Award winners, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sales-and-marketing-technology-awards .

About Scorpion

For more than two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

