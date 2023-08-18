Introducing Funky Republic Vape and LOST MARY Vape: Redefining Leisure, Rediscovering Yourself a new game changer by General Vape

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic world of disposable vapes, EBDesign (ELF BAR), the creators of some of the most reputable and popular devices in the market, takes an ambitious leap forward with the release of the Funky Republic Disposable Vape. Paired with the launch of the intriguing LOST MARY Disposable Vape, these innovations aim to bring more than just flavor to your life - they promise to guide you to rediscover yourself.

About Funky Republic Vape:

EBDesign has created another marvel with the Funky Republic TI7000. This state-of-the-art disposable vape packs a punch, boasting a 600mAh rechargeable battery, 17mL vape juice capacity, and the potential for up to 7000 puffs.

Enhanced with the Quaq Tech mesh coil, this device is not just about power and capacity but also offers ultimate convenience through its draw-activated firing mechanism and a display screen that provides real-time information about the vape juice and battery level.

And, of course, flavor enthusiasts will rejoice with the extensive range of delicious flavors. Whether you're new to vaping or a seasoned enthusiast, the Funky Republic TI7000 promises an unmatched experience that caters to your every whim.

The Funky Republic Fi3000 comes equipped with a long-life 800mAh battery, delivering around 3000 puffs. With the same renowned Quaq coils found in the BC5000 Ultra, Ti7000, and MO5000, the flavor profile remains consistent and delightful throughout the life of the product.

Its 5ml juice capacity ensures that every puff is a treat, and its pocket-friendly size makes it the perfect companion for those seeking convenience without compromising quality.

In a time where life's pace can be bewildering, the introduction of LOST MARY is a breath of fresh air. This isn't just another product but a philosophy, a reminder that life is beautiful and should be savored.

Whether you're fatigued from work or feeling out of sync with the party crowd, LOST MARY provides that moment of pause, helping you reconnect with yourself. Its fashionable style is not just an accessory but a symbol of joy, freedom, and double happiness.

Life is like a box of chocolates, and LOST MARY is that unexpected yet delightful piece that can turn an ordinary moment into something extraordinary.

A New Era of Lifestyle Enhancement

The dual release of Funky Republic TI7000 and LOST MARY marks a significant milestone in lifestyle enhancement. While the TI7000 offers an unparalleled vaping experience, LOST MARY serves as a reminder of the joy, freedom, and happiness that lie just around the corner.

In a world where materialism often leads to confusion and loss of purpose, these products stand as beacons guiding users back to joy and self-discovery.

These innovations are more than mere products; they are expressions of a lifestyle that encourages living in the moment and embracing the unexpected.

Funky Republic TI7000 and LOST MARY are available now at authorized retailers. Experience the revolution in leisure, and redefine your life's enjoyment.

