Introducing AIRBAR: A New Epoch in Vaping Lifestyle and Technology by Generalvape

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Vape is proud to unveil AIRBAR, a brand synonymous with the chic vaping lifestyle. Our mission is to revolutionize the smoking experience globally through our high-quality vape products.

Investment in Innovation and Cutting-Edge Research



AIR BAR VAPE stands as a beacon of Chinese high-tech electronic cigarette enterprise. With immense investment in research and development, including a 50-member engineering team and 12 expert technicians, AIRBAR has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry. Our R&D centers are not limited to domestic boundaries but reach globally.

From 2019 to 2021, AIRBAR's R&D wing collaborated with institutions on a three-year experimental study. Together, they published reports like "Study on the Technology of Electronic Smoke Component Detection and Health Assessment" and international journal articles, such as "The Emission of VOCs and CO from Heated Tobacco Products, Electronic Cigarettes, and Conventional Cigarettes, and Their Health Risk" in MDPIF.

Revolutionizing Vaping with BPC Coil System

The vape coil technology, though consistently evolving, had been stagnant in significant breakthroughs. AIRBAR, with its passion for innovation, addressed this gap by developing the remarkable BPC COIL.

This new technology encompasses principles like aerodynamics (cooling and accelerating atomization), Aerogel molecular (large particle selection and anti-condensation), and micro molecular permeability (negative pressure leakage prevention). Through three years of diligent effort, AIRBAR highlights the advantages from structural design to e-liquid taste and atomization experience.

The BPC Coil presents an innovative honeycomb structure for superior flavor, robust vapor production, and a seamless draw. The acronym BPC reflects AIRBAR's commitment – 'B' for Boost, 'P' for Pure, and 'C' for Clean, each symbolizing AIRBAR's commitment to healthier, purer, and more robust technologies.

Unveiling the Four Pillars of BPC Coil

Enhanced Flavor: Achieving a 60% improvement in flavor reducibility, BPC Coil employs sophisticated techniques and high-quality materials, leading to a more controlled and enhanced taste.

A Healthier Experience: With an 87% reduction in harmful substances, BPC Coil's food-grade antibacterial material ensures that the vaping experience is not just pleasurable but also healthier.

Consistent Taste: By adopting a unique design and quantitative processing, BPC Coil ensures a 23% consistency in taste, maintaining the rich aroma from start to finish.

Efficient Nicotine Atomization: By utilizing special raw materials, the nicotine atomization efficiency has been elevated by 12%, providing users with a more satisfying throat experience.

The Future of AIRBAR

With the launch of the AIRBAR BPC Coil system, the industry's eyes have turned towards this groundbreaking development. AIRBAR continues to be a key player and leader in the electronic cigarette market, especially in vape coil technology.

As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite you to experience the AIRBAR's innovative products, designed with precision, quality, and a clear vision to transform the vaping experience for users around the world.

