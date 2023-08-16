USANA HR Professional Recognized for Excellence

Suzanne Houghton honored by Utah Business magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a leader in global nutrition, congratulates Talent Acquisition Manager Suzanne Houghton on her recent HR Achievement Award from Utah Business magazine.

Suzanne Houghton (PRNewswire)

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

This elite award honors human resource experts in Utah who are changing the way Utah companies hire, develop, nurture, and retain the state's best talent. HR professionals from throughout the state were recognized for going above and beyond to make their companies a great place to work.

"Suzanne undoubtedly deserves this award, and I am so proud to call her a colleague and friend," said Paul Jones, USANA chief people officer. "She is a huge advocate for USANA while acquiring new talent, all while keeping the best interests of our employees and new candidates in mind. Her deep commitment to her job helps us find the best new hires and offer them a great start within our organization."

As part of her dedication to help others, Suzanne believes everyone has a story that deserves to be told. As she looks for candidates, she strives to get a full understanding of each applicant's goals and aspirations.

Suzanne ensures those who accept a role with USANA continue to have success within the organization through extensive orientation programs. Suzanne is often the first person someone speaks to when they apply for a job with USANA and the first face they see as they start their new position. Her passion to share everything she loves about USANA is contagious—and she goes above and beyond to make sure new employees have the best experience their first few weeks.

"Being selected for this award in an amazing honor," said Suzanne. "USANA is a wonderful company to work for, and I love that I have the opportunity to introduce candidates to our company culture and ultimately help bring their talent to our USANA family."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.



Media Contact: Amy Haran USANA Executive Vice President of International Headquarters Communications www.USANA.com (801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA