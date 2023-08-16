FRONTIER SERVICE PARTNERS EXPANDS FOOTPRINT WITH EAST MICHIGAN GREENFIELD

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Service Partners ("Frontier"), a premier residential home services company with a growing portfolio, expands into East Michigan with the launch of a Greenfield under the Haley Mechanical brand, set to open on August 17, 2023 in Brighton, Michigan. Haley, an established provider of air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical and air quality services in the Ann Arbor area is a well-respected and revered family owned and operated business founded in 1998 by Henry Haley. The new location in Brighton allows the company to extend services to Michigan cities including Brighton, South Lyon, Wixom, Novi, Howell, Milford, Northville, Fowlerville, Whitmore Lake, Farmington Hills, New Hudson, Pinckney and Hartland.

"Haley Mechanical is growing rapidly in one of the nation's fastest growing cities. It makes perfect sense to expand our footprint further into East Michigan. Haley has been a mainstay in the community for more than 25 years. They are known for being a brand you can trust. A brand you can rely upon for the ultimate in customer care and services. Their brand identity echoes our own. I couldn't be more thrilled to grow the partnership with Haley and provide the support and structure needed to service additional communities in the East Michigan corridor," said Frontier Service Partner CEO, Daniel Hamm.

Henry Haley's focus is on providing skilled professionals to provide top-notch services to a larger community. "This partnership brings value to our existing customer base," said Henry Haley, Founder and President, Haley Mechanical. "Being able to service more homes with the level of expertise we are able to provide with the added support of Frontier is what we strive for. This is a very exciting time for Haley, and I look forward to working closely with Daniel and his team as we continue to expand our service area throughout East Michigan."

To celebrate the grand opening, guests are invited to stop by from 11 am – 2 pm to enjoy a series of activities. Following the official ribbon cutting at noon with the local Chamber of Commerce, visitors will enjoy food, fun and drink from a variety of vendors as well as a live broadcast from local radio station WHMI 93.5. A conversation with Henry Haley will be featured LIVE during this special broadcast.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Haley to new customers," said Hamm. "We continue to select the right partners in the right locations and provide more opportunities for everyone involved. Fueling a brand's established legacy, like that of Haley Mechanical is critical to our business model," said Hamm.

With Henry Haley continuing at the helm, the company is positioned to retain its status as the number one HVAC contractor proudly serving the Greater Detroit area.

Frontier is funded by Toronto-based Imperial Capital and is actively seeking long-standing and reputable residential services brands to join the rapidly growing Frontier family.

About Frontier Service Partners

Frontier Service Partners is building a world class family of leading residential service brands. Founded by entrepreneurs driven by a passion for unparalleled customer service on the philosophy of putting people first and delivering on their promises. Their family of brands includes A.B. May, Haley Mechanical and Korte Does It All. Frontier seeks to acquire the nation's leaders in residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services building a platform which benefits customers, employees and transitioning business owners looking for a partner that will carry on their legacy.

For additional information on Frontier Service Partners, visit www.frontierservicepartners.com

