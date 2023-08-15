Servier Announces FDA Filing Acceptance and Priority Review for TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in the Treatment of IDH1-mutated Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

If approved, TIBSOVO will be the first and only approved targeted therapy for MDS patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation

Submission supported by comprehensive clinical data package, including updated results that demonstrate durable remissions and an acceptable safety profile

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in the treatment of patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1)-mutated relapsed or refractory (R/R) myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). If approved, TIBSOVO would be a first-in-class targeted therapy option for MDS patients within this molecularly defined subset.

"Servier continues to drive our leadership in the scientific innovation behind targeted mutant IDH inhibition, transforming the treatment landscape for thousands of patients living with difficult and hard-to-treat cancers," said Susan Pandya , M.D., Vice President Clinical Development and Head of Cancer Metabolism Global Development Oncology & Immuno-Oncology, Servier. "This filing acceptance and Priority Review for TIBSOVO in patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes underscores our continued work to advance therapeutic progress across IDH mutated cancers, and if approved in this setting, will bring the first and only targeted therapy to patients living with a significant unmet need."

The sNDA is based on key results from a pivotal Phase 1, open-label study in IDH1-mutated R/R MDS patients, in which TIBSOVO demonstrated durable remissions, including complete response in nearly 40% of patients, and an acceptable safety profile. The updated efficacy results were presented at the 2023 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

These findings showed that in the efficacy analysis set (n=18), a complete remission (CR) rate of 38.9% and objective response rate (ORR) of 83.3% were documented in patients treated with TIBSOVO. In addition, the median time to CR was 1.87 months (range: 1.0, 5.6). At the time of data cutoff, the median duration of CR had not been reached (range: 1.9, 80.8*) and the median overall survival was 35.7 months (range: 3.7*, 88.7*). Additionally, of the nine patients who were transfusion dependent with red blood cells or platelets at baseline, 66.7% (n=6) became independent of transfusions during any ≥56-day post-baseline period. Overall, treatment-related adverse events were consistent with the known safety profile of TIBSOVO. There were no new safety signals identified in this study.

"While the novel use of targeted IDH inhibition has been proven across a number of difficult-to-treat cancers, there continues to be a significant unmet need for MDS patients within this molecularly defined subset, especially for those who experience disease progression," said Amir Fathi, M.D., Program Director, Center for Leukemia at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Today's filing acceptance provides further support for the potential efficacy and acceptable safety profile of TIBSOVO in relapsed or refractory MDS and reinforces the importance of mutational testing in this patient population."

Priority Review is granted to applications for medicines that, if approved, would provide significant improvements in the effectiveness or safety of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions.1

FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation was previously granted for TIBSOVO for the treatment of adult patients with R/R MDS with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

* Denotes a censored observation.

About the NCT02074839 Clinical Trial2

This Phase I, open-label multinational study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of ivosidenib in patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes with an IDH1 mutation. The primary endpoint was complete remission (CR) plus partial remission (PR) rate and key secondary endpoints included duration of CR plus PR, duration of transfusion independence, and time to transfusion independence.

About TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets)

TIBSOVO is currently approved in the U.S. as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML and in monotherapy or in combination with azacitidine for adults with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutant AML who are ≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy. TIBSOVO was recently approved by the European Commission as a targeted therapy in two indications: in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) R132 mutation who are not eligible to receive standard induction chemotherapy; as well as in monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 R132 mutation who were previously treated by at least one prior line of systemic therapy. TIBSOVO has also been approved in the U.S. and Australia for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. TIBSOVO is also approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML who have a susceptible IDH1 mutation. Servier has granted CStone a co-exclusive license for the development and an exclusive license agreement for the commercialization of TIBSOVO in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Singapore.

About Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) are disorders in which progenitor (stem) cells do not mature into healthy blood cells.3 In the U.S., approximately 16,000 new cases of MDS are reported each year,4 and one-third of those MDS patients will eventually progress to acute myeloid leukemia (AML).3 Approximately 3.6% of MDS patients have an IDH1 mutation, which have often been associated with worse overall outcomes and are considered early "driver" mutations in the progression of MDS to AML.5,6 Chemotherapy, supportive therapy, stem cell transplant, growth factors and similar medicines are used to treat MDS.7

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology focused on delivering meaningful therapeutic progress for the patients it serves. Governed by a non-profit foundation, Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from investors and outside pressure to chase short-term monetary targets.

As a leader in oncology, Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in difficult and hard-to-treat cancers, with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need throughout oncology with the potential to change the lives of the patients it serves. Within these areas, Servier is the leader in mutant IDH inhibition, with the first ever mutant IDH1 inhibitor approved in the U.S. and the European Union, and the company continues to drive the science behind targeted mutant IDH inhibition.

Servier's commitment to therapeutic progress guides its collaboration strategy. While many companies across the industry are scaling back investments, Servier is actively building alliances, completing acquisitions, conducting licensing deals and entering new partnerships that can help to accelerate access to therapies for patients in need. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves.

TIBSOVO IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

INDICATIONS

TIBSOVO is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with:

Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

In combination with azacitidine or as monotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy

Relapsed or Refractory AML

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

For the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME IN AML

Patients treated with TIBSOVO have experienced symptoms of differentiation syndrome, which can be fatal. Symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and hepatic, renal, or multi–organ dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate corticosteroid therapy and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Differentiation Syndrome in AML: In the combination study AG120-C-009, 15% (11/71) of patients with newly diagnosed AML treated with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine experienced differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with rapid proliferation and differentiation of myeloid cells and may be life-threatening or fatal. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome in patients treated with TIBSOVO included noninfectious leukocytosis, peripheral edema, pyrexia, dyspnea, pleural effusion, hypotension, hypoxia, pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, pericardial effusion, rash, fluid overload, tumor lysis syndrome, and creatinine increased. Of the 11 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome with TIBSOVO plus azacitidine, 8 (73%) recovered. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 3 days after start of therapy and during the first month on treatment.

In the monotherapy clinical trial AG120-C-001, 25% (7/28) of patients with newly diagnosed AML and 19% (34/179) of patients with relapsed or refractory AML treated with TIBSOVO experienced differentiation syndrome. Of the 7 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 6 (86%) patients recovered. Of the 34 patients with relapsed or refractory AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 27 (79%) patients recovered after treatment or after dose interruption of TIBSOVO. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 1 day and up to 3 months after TIBSOVO initiation and has been observed with or without concomitant leukocytosis.

If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours (or an equivalent dose of an alternative oral or IV corticosteroid) and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. If concomitant noninfectious leukocytosis is observed, initiate treatment with hydroxyurea or leukapheresis, as clinically indicated. Taper corticosteroids and hydroxyurea after resolution of symptoms and administer corticosteroids for a minimum of 3 days. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome may recur with premature discontinuation of corticosteroid and/or hydroxyurea treatment. If severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of corticosteroids, interrupt TIBSOVO until signs and symptoms are no longer severe.

QTc Interval Prolongation: Patients treated with TIBSOVO can develop QT (QTc) prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias. Concomitant use of TIBSOVO with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval (e.g., anti-arrhythmic medicines, fluoroquinolones, triazole anti–fungals, 5–HT3 receptor antagonists) and CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation. Conduct monitoring of electrocardiograms (ECGs) and electrolytes. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, or electrolyte abnormalities, or in those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent monitoring may be necessary.

Interrupt TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 480 msec and less than 500 msec. Interrupt and reduce TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 500 msec. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Guillain-Barré syndrome can develop in patients treated with TIBSOVO. Monitor patients taking TIBSOVO for onset of new signs or symptoms of motor and/or sensory neuropathy such as unilateral or bilateral weakness, sensory alterations, paresthesias, or difficulty breathing. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In patients with AML, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are leukocytes decreased, diarrhea, hemoglobin decreased, platelets decreased, glucose increased, fatigue, alkaline phosphatase increased, edema, potassium decreased, nausea, vomiting, phosphate decreased, decreased appetite, sodium decreased, leukocytosis, magnesium decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, arthralgia, dyspnea, uric acid increased, abdominal pain, creatinine increased, mucositis, rash, electrocardiogram QT prolonged, differentiation syndrome, calcium decreased, neutrophils decreased, and myalgia

In patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the most common adverse reactions (≥15%) are fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cough, decreased appetite, ascites, vomiting, anemia, and rash. The most common laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma are hemoglobin decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, and bilirubin increased

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Reduce TIBSOVO dose with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

Sensitive CYP3A4 Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

QTc Prolonging Drugs: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO. If co-administration is unavoidable, monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

LACTATION

Because many drugs are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with TIBSOVO and for 1 month after the last dose.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for AML patients

