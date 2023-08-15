Ontario International Airport continued record-setting pace in July

Surge in total passengers and international travelers continued for third straight month

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) extended its record-setting pace with a total passenger count of more than 582,000 in July, surpassing the previous high reached a month earlier, airport officials announced.

The popular gateway also recorded its highest number of international travelers in a single month ever, with more than 43,000.

The total passenger count of 582,575 in July was nearly 12% higher than July a year ago. The number of domestic passengers increased more than 7% to 539,024 while international air travel rose by 145% to 43,551.

Record high passenger totals had been reached in each of the two previous months, with volumes of 559,447 in June and 556,933 in May.

Over the first seven months of 2023, ONT's passenger count was more than 3.5 million overall, an increase of 12.3%. Domestic and international volumes were 3.3 million and 219,000, increases of 9% and 102%, respectively.

"The recent traveler data is stunning to say the least and reflects the strong sense of confidence among our airline partners and customers," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "While other airports in the region might struggle to regain their position in the market, we at Ontario International continue to deliver a world class, hassle-free experience to travelers both living in and visiting the fast-growing Inland Empire, and the air travel market is responding positively."

Passenger Totals Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Domestic 539,024 502,630 7.24 % 3,352,988 3,072,902 9.1 % International 43,551 17,717 145.81 % 219,789 108,394 102.8 % Total 582,575 520,347 11.96 % 3,572,777 3,181,296 12.3 %

Commercial air cargo volumes continued to decrease in July, consistent with an ongoing worldwide slowdown, decreasing by 17% in July and 11.4% for the first seven months of the year.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Freight 52,911 63,897 -17.19 % 391,342 444,510 -12.0 % Mail 3,448 4,269 -19.24 % 31,173 32,377 -3.7 % Total 56,359 68,167 -17.32 % 422,514 476,886 -11.4 %

"Ontario International continues to play a critical role in the U.S. supply chain with expanded and modernized cargo facilities that serve the needs of our shipping partners well," Elkadi said.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan.

