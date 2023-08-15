NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Luma Brighter Learning ranks No. 2466 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be included on this year's Inc. 5000 list" said Dr. Gina Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Luma Brighter Learning. "Our team works tirelessly to ensure learning in the commercial trucking industry is delivered in a meaningful and authentic way, and we are committed to helping grow the industry's safety record through effective learning. This distinguished recognition is a testament to the incredible Luma Brighter Learning team and are unwavering commitment to excellence."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Dr. Scott Anderson, co-founder and COO of Luma said, "In short, our platform allows clients to engage and inspire their learners through content that is meaningful and authentic to them. This produces observable results that our clients are proud of."

Luma Brighter Learning is an award-winning instructional design company in the transportation industry. It has created more than 1000+ and growing libraries of eNuggets® on a variety of learning topics for fleets. Luma focuses on all formats of learning: online, blended, and face-to-face, and builds customized learning solutions in their eNugget® Learning Management System. For fleets with less resources, they have created Luma Emerge® that incorporates the same learning principles with a cost effective, out-of-the box program. Luma also supports new drivers going into the industry with their Entry-Level Driver Training Programs. Find out more: https://learnwithluma.com/

