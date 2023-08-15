GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO PARTNERS WITH COASTAL WAKE TO CULTIVATE MEMORABLE EXPERIENCES ON THE WATER

Partnership with New Charter Tour Provides Custom Luxury Water Experiences in the Florida Waterways, Providing Yet Another Add-On Experience for Grande Lakes Orlando Resort Guests

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando is pleased to announce their partnership with Coastal Wake , a luxury wake-sport charter tour that offers fully customizable experiences in Florida's incredible waterways. The 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, has worked closely with the Coastal Wake team to put together an experience for all those who want to enjoy a unique water adventure inclusive of activities such as wakeboarding, wake surfing, tubing and more and get a glimpse into the true Florida lifestyle.

With a mission to provide uniquely customizable, luxury experiences on the water, Coastal Wake uses only top-of-the-line equipment, experienced operators and ambassadors, as well as thoughtful programming to create memorable experiences for Florida travelers to reach their full potential on the water.

Grande Lakes Orlando's Coastal Wake Programs

Guests seeking a truly "grande" adventure on the water may choose from two Coastal Wake packages: a half-day (5 hours) or a full-day (7 hours) experience. Perfect for thrill seekers and avid lake lovers, this experience takes place at Orlando's local Winter Park Chain of Lakes, which showcases the true natural beauty of Florida. Throughout the day, adventure seekers can enjoy wakeboarding, wake surfing, tubing and swimming, along with one-on-one coaching, a certified boat captain, a photography package, and lunch. A private driver to and from Grande Lakes Orlando and Winter Park Chain of Lakes are included within the price and experience, and a special lunch prepared by The Ritz Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes can also be arranged for an extra fee based on party size and special requests.

The perfect complement to any guest's adventures, travelers may also choose to pair their Coastal Wake experiences with the popular Grande Escape or Family Escape packages available across the resort. Available through September 1, 2023, the Grande Escape package boasts overnight accommodations at Grande Lakes Orlando's spacious and refined, Italian-palazzo inspired rooms and suites, a daily resort credit of up to $25, and complimentary valet parking, ensuring comfort and relaxation in luxury for even the most adventurous of guests.

Also available are the Family Escape and Family Suite Escape packages. For an endless abundance of fun, these family-friendly packages guarantee connecting rooms and 2pm late check-outs, as well as complimentary valet parking and lakefront views within, making for an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind retreat.

The Coastal Wake experience begins at $450/hour for up to 10 people, and is inclusive of a private captain, a professional wake boarding/surf coach who will instruct and guide guests through the on-lake activities and transportation, equipment and more. For more information and to reserve Grande Lakes Orlando activities, visit https://grandelakes.ipoolside.com "Grande Lakes Activities." To reserve the Grande Escape and Family Escape packages, visit grandelakes.com and use promotional codes D3Q (Grande Escape) and MAJ (Family Escape) to reserve.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando , Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando .

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com .

