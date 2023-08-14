Medical Solutions launches new ciro technology platform to put users in the driver's seat

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, is pleased to launch a new suite of products for its clinicians, clients, and affiliates. The ultimate toolbox for users, ciro (pronounced 'seer-roh') makes working with Medical Solutions simpler, faster, and more rewarding than ever.

The company, which connects quality clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country, offers customized tools within the platform, tailored to its various users to cater to their specific needs.

A product within our ciro platform, ciro clinician allows clinicians to keep up with day-to-day assignments while having easy access to elements they need to find the right next job. Another product within the platform, ciro talent management offers a single place for everything clients need — from managing requisitions to scheduling, compliance, and billing; it is just one dynamic piece of a larger ecosystem of talent solutions Medical Solutions provides. Additionally, ciro affiliate empowers affiliates to effectively collaborate and communicate with Medical Solutions to simplify and enhance workflows, fostering a cohesive and efficient healthcare network.

As an extension to the ciro platform, ciro shift management is coming soon for PRN use.

"The name ciro, which is derived from 'Cyrus,' meaning 'Sun,' demonstrates how our users are at the center of everything we do," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "Our technology is often driven by our customers' needs. We have invested in the best technology with advanced digital elements to help both our clinicians and clients streamline processes so they can save time and energy and focus on delivering the best care to their patients."

The name puts each user in the center, providing an improved experience that better targets their unique needs.

For clinicians, the platform provides job search and location reviews, mobile-friendly time tracking, profile and benefits management, wellness resources, loyalty and referral bonus tracking, and more. For clients, it provides a place to create and manage requisitions, track submittals and clinician status, help manage an internal resource float pool, oversee scheduling, compliance, billing, and more. It also provides useful data and reporting and gives quick insights into where a specific client's staffing needs are. For affiliates, it offers candidate matching, job creation and reporting, among other features.

"Our investment in ciro enables us to become the premier partner in nursing and allied healthcare recruitment for healthcare organizations," Meier said. "Unlike traditional staffing agencies, Medical Solutions' ecosystem is about giving providers control, ensuring we meet them where they want to be met and continuously expanding into new and innovative workforce solutions. This is just another way we are living out that objective."

Exceptional patient care starts with an exceptional workforce. Through ciro, Medical Solutions provides a seamless, curated experience to put users in the driver's seat.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

