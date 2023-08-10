Children's Book Imagines a World Without Trades

Authors Seek to Inspire a New Generation to Embrace the Power of Grit and the Magic of Building

SALISBURY, Md., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Leads to Greatness is an adventure book for young readers with a message for adults. Co-authors Jenny Kerr Schroen and Chris Eccleston are on a mission to ignite a passion for the trades among young minds and address the pressing need for skilled workers in the building trade industries, specifically the building, plumbing, and electrical industries.

Grit Leads to Greatness is an epic adventure children’s book written byJenny Kerr Schroen and Chris Eccleston that seeks to inspire a new generation to embrace the power of GRIT and the Magic of Building. The book is illustrated by Justin Donaldson with Rachel Danae. (PRNewswire)

The authors are calling the construction industry to the classrooms to participate in two nationwide events.

Grit Leads to Greatness paints a picture of a society where trade skills have been forgotten. Readers meet Tegan and Trig, two resilient siblings who embark on a transformative journey through a dystopian society. As they navigate treacherous terrain and face daunting challenges, they discover the power of grit and the importance of trade skills in their quest to save their city from impending disaster.

Numerous studies indicate the amount of skilled trade jobs is far outpacing the supply of qualified workers to fill them. The authors believe that by captivating children's imaginations and instilling an appreciation for the trades early on, the book could contribute to reversing the declining interest in these crucial vocations.

To support a wider understanding of the importance of the trades, the authors are planning upcoming events nationwide: Careers in Construction Month in October 2023 and Read Across America Week, March 4-8, 2024. The authors are "calling the construction industry to classrooms" to participate by purchasing bundles of twenty five books to give to local third graders. The plan invites contractors to read aloud to the children, who follow along with their own copy. It's a unique opportunity for the industry to connect with kids by sharing personal stories of the part they play in construction and how it applies to the world we all live in.

By each child receiving their own copy of "Grit Leads to Greatness" to reread at home, the authors have the opportunity to change the parent's stigma of the industry from dirty and disrespected to noble and necessary.

The authors state, "We strongly believe that together we can jointly promote the trades and inspire a new generation of both skilled workers and advocates who will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the building, plumbing, and electrical industries."

About Jenny Kerr Schroen and Chris Eccleston

Chris Eccleston, founder of Delmarva Veteran Builders (DVB), a commercial construction firm in Salisbury, MD and Jenny Kerr Schroen, the firm's Creative Developer, both shared a life-long dream to write a children's book. Basing their concept on DVB's tagline "Grit Leads To Greatness," they devised an epic adventure book to show both parents and children that construction is heroic.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GLTG, LLC