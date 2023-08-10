Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2023.

"Throughout the quarter, we've significantly advanced our Wave Program," stated Jack Phillips, CEO of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "Our recent achievements underscore our commitment to delivering a Wave pre-clinical positive blood culture study by year-end. Moreover, we're pleased with the ongoing progress of our BD partnership, resulting in the strongest quarter for US contracted instruments since 2021."

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Highlights:

Added 13 contracted instruments during the quarter. Ended the quarter with 339 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 70 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.

Continue to make significant progress with our Wave development program, now running 1,000 Wave cards a week with more than 100 million images taken to-date to support algorithm development.

BD commercial partnership continues to progress with more opportunities advancing further in the sales funnel with notable increases in sales funnel velocity.

Closed various Restructuring Transactions, to extend a portion of the current maturity, lower our overall debt outstanding and simplify our capital structure.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net sales were $2.9 million , compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The decrease in revenues was driven by fewer capital instrument sales in the current quarter.

Gross margin was 27% for the quarter, compared to 28% in the second quarter of the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $7.6 million , compared to $11.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $6.3 million , compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter of the prior year. This decrease was driven by lower employee-related expenses.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $5.8 million , compared to $7.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were $5.6 million , compared to $7.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year. This decline in expense driven by reductions of third-party partnership spend as our Wave program continues to advance.

GAAP net loss was $26.0 million dollars , resulting in a net loss per share of $2.36 . Net Loss from Operations, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $10.9 million .

Net cash used in the quarter excluding financing was $15.2 million with notable debt and equity issuance costs for professional and legal fees related to our Restructuring Transactions and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $30.7 million .

Year-to-date Financial 2023 Highlights

Net sales were $5.7 million year-to-date, compared to $6.8 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in revenues was driven by fewer capital instrument sales in the current year.

Gross margin was 32% year-to-date, compared to 28% for the same period of the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs year-to-date were $17.7 million , compared to $22.2 million for the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $16.5 million year to date, compared to $16.5 million for the same period of the prior year.

Research and development (R&D) costs were $12.8 million year to date, compared to $13.6 million for the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were $11.9 million year to date, compared to $12.7 million for the same period of the prior year. This decline in expense driven by reductions of third-party partnership spend as our Wave program continues to advance.

GAAP Net loss was $42.8 million year-to-date, resulting in a net loss per share of $4.11 . Net Loss from Operations, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $26.4 million .

Net cash used excluding financing was $28.9 million

The Company is finalizing its analysis of the accounting for the Restructuring Transactions.

All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the reverse stock split effected on July 11th, 2023.

Full financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and operating income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation (net of forfeitures) to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and operating income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales, General and Administrative $ 7,564 $ 11,493 $ 17,669 $ 22,167 Non-cash equity-based compensation

as a component of sales, general and

administrative 1,299 3,204 1,159 5,646 Sales, general and administrative less

non-cash equity-based compensation $ 6,266 $ 8,289 $ 16,510 $ 16,521



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and Development $ 5,820 $ 7,576 $ 12,788 $ 13,600 Non-cash equity-based

compensation as a component of

research and development 256 539 861 901 Research and development less non-

cash equity-based compensation $ 5,563 $ 7,037 $ 11,927 $ 12,699



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from operations $ (12,585) $ (17,989) $ (28,647) $ (33,884) Non-cash equity-based

compensation as a component of

loss from operations 1,653 3,971 2,208 6,950 Loss from operations less non-cash

equity-based compensation $ (10,932) $ (14,018) $ (26,439) $ (26,934)

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

"Accelerate Diagnostics" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Accelerate" is a trademark and/or property of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking or may have forward-looking implications. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)



June 30, December 31,

2023 2022

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $29,282 $34,905 Investments 1,423 10,656 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,342 2,416 Inventory 5,106 5,194 Prepaid expenses 1,274 818 Other current assets 2,812 2,025 Total current assets 42,239 56,014 Property and equipment, net 2,896 3,478 Finance lease assets, net 2,091 2,422 Operating lease right of use assets, net 1,527 1,859 Other non-current assets 1,125 1,242 Total assets $49,878 $65,015 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $4,033 $4,501 Accrued liabilities 3,229 2,682 Accrued interest 348 472 Deferred revenue 478 547 Current portion of convertible notes 726 56,413 Finance lease, current 1,180 1,113 Operating lease, current 936 829 Derivative liability 42,786 — Total current liabilities 53,716 66,557 Finance lease, non-current 375 782 Operating lease, non-current 1,064 1,545 Other non-current liabilities 1,097 874 Accrued interest related-party — 663 Long-term debt related-party — 16,858 Convertible notes 32,289 — Total liabilities $88,541 $87,279 Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized with no shares issued and outstanding on

June 30, 2023 and 5,000,000 preferred shares authorized with 395,455 shares issued

and outstanding on December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value;



450,000,000 common shares authorized with 14,357,953 shares issued and

outstanding on June 30, 2023 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized with

9,747,755 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022 14 10 Contributed capital 657,057 630,432 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (650,014) (607,239) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (653) (400) Total stockholders' deficit (38,663) (22,264) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $49,878 $65,015

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Net sales $2,921 $3,861

$5,733 $6,820











Cost of sales 2,122 2,781

3,923 4,937 Gross profit 799 1,080

1,810 1,883











Costs and expenses:









Research and development 5,820 7,576

12,788 13,600 Sales, general and administrative 7,564 11,493

17,669 22,167 Total costs and expenses 13,384 19,069

30,457 35,767











Loss from operations (12,585) (17,989)

(28,647) (33,884)











Other (expense) income:









Interest expense (1,175) (713)

(1,593) (1,630) Interest expense related-party (804) —

(1,817) — (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (6,550) 199

(6,550) 3,565 (Loss) on financial instruments (5,030) —

(5,030) — Foreign currency exchange gain 25 31

258 40 Interest income 255 56

675 78 Other income (expense), net 40 (107)

85 (157) Total other (expense) income, net (13,239) (534)

(13,972) 1,896











Net loss before income taxes (25,824) (18,523)

(42,619) (31,988) Provision for income taxes (156) —

(156) — Net loss $(25,980) $(18,523)

$(42,775) $(31,988)











Basic and diluted net loss per share $(2.36) $(2.43)

$(4.11) $(4.44) Weighted average shares outstanding 11,009 7,623

10,420 7,200











Other comprehensive loss:









Net loss $(25,980) $(18,523)

$(42,775) $(31,988) Net unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available-for-sale 4 (39)

28 (132) Foreign currency translation adjustment (26) (161)

(281) (240) Comprehensive loss $(26,002) $(18,723)

$(43,028) $(32,360)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $(42,775) $(31,988) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 1,617 1,435 Amortization of investment discount — 79 Equity-based compensation 2,208 6,950 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 692 284 Amortization of debt discount related-party 1,033 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 68 283 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments (90) 157 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 6,550 (3,565) Loss on derivative 5,030 — (Increase) decrease in assets:



Contributions to deferred compensation plan — (110) Accounts receivable 74 (615) Inventory (30) (416) Prepaid expense and other (78) (719) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable (451) 658 Accrued liabilities and other 125 2,288 Accrued interest 900 (159) Accrued interest from related-party 784 — Deferred revenue and income (69) (116) Deferred compensation 223 (51) Net cash used in operating activities (24,189) (25,605)





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (167) (447) Purchase of marketable securities — (27,504) Maturities of marketable securities 9,291 18,738 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 9,124 (9,213)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Common stock to related party 4,000 — Payments on finance leases (540) (424) Proceeds from exercise of options — 7 Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan — 137 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 10,000 — Transaction costs related to debt and equity issuance (3,731) — Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 9,729 (280)











Effect of exchange rate on cash (287) (219)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,623) (35,317) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 34,905 39,898 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $29,282 $4,581





Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $88 $202





Non-cash financing activities:



Extinguishment of 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes (the "2.5% Notes") through

issuance of common stock $— $10,180 Capital contribution from the exchange of secured note and accrued interest through

the issuance of common stock with related party $25,363 $— Loss from the exchange of secured note and accrued interest through the issuance of

common stock with related party $6,059 $— Capital contribution from the issuance of put option with related party $1,336 $— Exchange of 2.5% Notes and accrued interest for 5.0% Convertible Senior Notes (the

"5.0% Notes") $56,893 $— Debt premium on issuance of 5.0% Notes $6,023 $— Bifurcated derivative liability $38,160 $—





Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid $— $1,506

