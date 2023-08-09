UScellular and Ericsson to Offer Customized Private Wireless Network

Expands UScellular's Private 5G Network Capabilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular and Ericsson have teamed up to provide private wireless network solutions for a broad category of industry segments. This includes an initial focus on Industry 4.0 manufacturing, logistics, distribution and warehouse use cases; expanding into hospitals, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), ports, utilities, and airports. This solution incorporates Ericsson's Private 5G network portfolio with UScellular's connectivity services and provides one point of contact for all system installations and life cycle management.

"UScellular is growing its private network capabilities and solutions for our enterprise customers," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "Ericsson's Private 5G solution and UScellular's strong coverage in markets that have established manufacturing, distribution centers and warehousing, and providing the experience of operating LTE and 5G networks offer a great combination and value proposition."

Today's announcement builds on a relationship established earlier this year between the two companies utilizing Ericsson's Private 5G network installed at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's (UWM) Connected Systems Institute (CSI) manufacturing research facility to bring security and seamless mobility between indoor and outdoor while easily integrating with business operations, devices and applications.

"Together with UScellular, we are focused on providing commercially ready solutions designed for today's dynamic enterprise environments and engineered for the demands of complex and industrial operating environments," said David Green, Vice President and Key Account Manager, UScellular account for Ericsson North America. "We are seeing strong momentum for private networks driven by use cases that greatly benefit from 5G connectivity. Partnering UScellular's strong coverage in markets with Ericson's turn-key solutions will unlock new opportunities for customers across industries who recognize the value of private networks."

Built on Ericsson's industry-leading 4G and 5G radio and dual mode core technology, Ericsson Private 5G unlocks a wide variety of innovative use cases for both indoor and outdoor environments while easily integrating with business operations, devices and applications ensuring next level efficiencies of productivity, cost, and energy use. Ericsson Private 5G is Ericsson's next generation private network product providing secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity through its single server dual mode core. Built for business operations, the product comes pre-integrated to ensure rapid time to service, delivering advanced and intelligent operations in any environment, all while keeping sensitive data secured on site. Ericsson Private 5G is able to support and adapt to a variety of use cases, industries, and levels of complexity for enterprises.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

