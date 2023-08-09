TurfMutt Foundation Renews Partnership with Lucky Dog on CBS

Production Team will capture creation of new Bark Park in Louisville and film again during Dog Adoption Event, Mulligan's Mutt Madness, at Equip Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More rescue dogs will find new homes, and families nationwide will better appreciate the outdoor spaces they steward thanks to a renewed partnership between The TurfMutt Foundation and the Lucky Dog show produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).

“Spokesdog” Mulligan the TurfMutt, a rescue from annual dog rescue event, Mulligan’s Mutt Madness, will be featured in episodes of Lucky Dog during Season 11 airing in 2024. Lucky Dog is an Emmy award-winning show that has been part of the CBS Saturday morning lineup for ten seasons. (PRNewswire)

"Spokesdog" Mulligan the TurfMutt, a rescue from annual dog rescue event, Mulligan's Mutt Madness, will be featured in episodes of Lucky Dog during Season 11 airing in 2024. Lucky Dog is an Emmy award-winning show that has been part of the CBS Saturday morning lineup for ten seasons.

"We're thrilled to partner with HMPG once again to showcase the great work of our Foundation," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, held annually in Louisville in October.

He adds, "We'll be featured on Lucky Dog several times over the next season. Mulligan's lovable personality coupled with her work as TurfMutt's spokesdog make her a great ambassador for spreading the word that dog rescue is helped with pet-friendly landscapes, yards and parks."

The TurfMutt Foundation is dedicated to educating people on ways to create purposeful and environmentally-responsible living landscapes that everyone, including pets and wildlife, can enjoy. TurfMutt also supports animal rescue, rehabilitation and adoption, including sponsoring Mulligan's Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event in conjunction with the Kentucky Humane Society, which is held during Equip Exposition.

"TurfMutt's mission is to get people outside and appreciating the natural world around them—especially their yards, parks and community green space. Lucky Dog aligns well with that mission because who loves your yard the most? Your dog," adds Kiser. "And they'll get you outside enjoying nature fast, right outside your back door."

In addition to TurfMutt providing some yard make-overs for families adopting dogs in the past on Lucky Dog, Season 11 episodes featuring TurfMutt begin filming this fall at Equip Expo this October, with cameras capturing both Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk, which raises money for the Kentucky Humane Society, and Mulligan's Mutt Madness. Lucky Dog episodes also will capture the development of a new dog park, Mulligan's Bark Park, located in downtown Louisville.

"Lucky Dog on CBS and Hearst Media Production Group have become part of the TurfMutt family. We're eager to have them back in Louisville this year," says Kiser. "After all, I adopted Mulligan at Mutt Madness in 2019. Over 50 dogs have found their forever home there in the last few years."

The TurfMutt Foundation sponsored pet-friendly backyard makeovers and viewer tips on Lucky Dog for five TV seasons.

