Hohhot named world's dairy sci-tech capital

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The cutting-edge Yili Global Dairy Intelligent Manufacturing Benchmark Base in Hohhot is said to lead the industry. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn] (PRNewswire)

During the World Dairy Industry Conference, Hohhot, capital city of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was awarded the title of "Dairy Science and Technology Capital of the World" by the International Union of Food Science and Technology on Aug 5.

With a long history in the dairy industry, Hohhot has nurtured global leading dairy companies, Yili and Mengniu. It has a rich ecosystem for dairy technology innovation, including multiple comprehensive platforms for dairy technology innovation.

The city is home to three higher education institutions and seven research institutions related to the dairy industry. It has obtained 44 national-level technology innovation carriers and gathered 24.75 percent of the country's talent in the dairy product industry.

It has also established long-term strategic partnerships with 13 leading domestic universities, over 50 international academic units, and renowned companies.

These collaborations cover various areas including forage breeding, planting, animal breeding, farming, deep processing of dairy products, and dairy technology. This has formed a complete technological innovation system for the entire dairy industry chain.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn