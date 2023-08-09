Commvault Named a Leader for 12th Consecutive Time in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its Most Recent Report and Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions1 with its portfolio of offerings being evaluated, including Commvault Backup & Recovery, Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault HyperScale X, the Metallic SaaS portfolio, and Metallic ThreatWise. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Commvault's modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. Customers rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads, and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimization in the hybrid world.

"Commvault is honored to be recognized as a Leader in data protection for the 12th time. From our perspective, the continued recognition makes it clear we do more than just check boxes, we are committed to delivering data protection technologies designed for the future," said Tim Zonca, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. "We provide the critical data protection and security coverage required of the hybrid world, protecting and recovering data across an entire hybrid cloud estate."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables readers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.2

To learn more about Commvault's identified Strengths and Cautions from Gartner and to read the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

