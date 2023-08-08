Globant presents the North, Central, South America and India winners of the Women That Build Awards 2023

Globant presents the North, Central, South America and India winners of the Women That Build Awards 2023

The regional winners of the fourth edition of the Women that Build Awards were chosen among 3,148 nominees and 123,172 votes worldwide

This year the judging panel was composed of 78 international referents and has the support of global partners like NYSE, Salesforce, Women Corporate Directors, Udemy and Coachub

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the regional winners of the fourth edition of Women that Build Awards .

Globant presents the North, Central, South America and India winners of the Women That Build Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

The awards recognize extraordinary women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) who have shattered barriers and driven positive impact in their fields. It also provides global visibility, education, and networking, empowering women-identifying individuals to excel and showcasing the incredible achievements that unfold when technology meets passion.

"Through groundbreaking initiatives like the Women That Build Awards, we are steadfastly committed to dismantling the gender barriers that persist in the technology industry. Our primary objective is to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of women as visionary leaders who have revolutionized their respective fields, forging new frontiers and cultivating a vibrant ecosystem that presents endless opportunities for inspiration and empowerment," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "We wholeheartedly congratulate the winners for their unwavering dedication and commitment, serving as beacons of inspiration to countless women pursuing their passions and realizing their aspirations in the dynamic world of STEAM."

On the other hand, Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant, remarked, "Women in STEAM face many challenges that impede their progress, including gender imbalance, pay disparity, limited career advancement, and unconscious bias. This realization prompted us to launch our 'Women that Build' program in 2019, aimed at fostering inclusivity and promoting the professional growth of women in our industry. Our program creates boundless opportunities for everyone, irrespective of gender. Within this initiative, we have devised a comprehensive journey to support women and non-binary individuals throughout their life stages: from their school years, through their initial employment, to their continuous personal and professional development. We proudly introduced the 'Women that Build Ambassadors' program this year. This initiative seeks to acknowledge exceptional women at Globant who serve as role models due to their generosity and unwavering commitment. We aim to inspire them to continue their impactful work within and beyond the company."

This edition of the Women That Build Awards counts with support from global partners like NYSE, Salesforce, Women Corporate Directors, Udemy, and Coachub and the local promotion of more than 40 supporting organizations. The global judging panel will count on the presence of Anuj Mehrotra, Dean at George Washington University School of Business; Jennifer Reynolds, CEO at Women Corporate Directors Foundation; Cassandra Seier, Head of International Capital Markets at NYSE; Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations at LA Clippers; Stephanie Stapleton, President in Udemy Business; Patricia Pomies, Global Chief Operating Officer at Globant and Martín Migoya, Co-founder & CEO at Globant.

The North, Central, South America and India winners of Women That Build Awards 2023

After a rigorous selection process, with more than 3,140 nominees and 123,172 votes worldwide, Globant announces the outstanding regional winners* in the two esteemed categories: Inspiring Leader and Rising Star.

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

India

Mexico

Peru & Ecuador

Rest of Latam

Uruguay

USA & Canada

*Europe winners will be announced in the first weeks of September.

The winners will receive an executive coaching program from Coach Hub and a Udemy Business license to use according to their language, needs, and career projections. They will be participating as candidates for the global stage of the Women that Build Awards (which will be announced on September 25, 2023).

For more information about the Women that Build Awards, please visit www.womenawards.globant.com

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant