D2L Invited to Speak at White House Summit; Reaffirms its Commitment to Strong Cybersecurity

CEO, John Baker, spoke about cybersecurity best practices alongside education, government, and technology leaders

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - John Baker, CEO of D2L, a global learning technology company, spoke today at the White House's Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools about the importance of cybersecurity and D2L's commitment to upholding high security standards.

"D2L takes data security and privacy very seriously. We strive to be secure by design, and we fully support efforts like these from the U.S. Federal Government that raise cybersecurity awareness and promote sharing of best practices," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "It was a pleasure to speak to government, education, and fellow technology leaders at the White House and highlight our ongoing commitment to improving security and privacy for K-12 schools, students and their communities."

D2L is committed to building on its existing strong security measures to further enhance K-12 school ecosystem security in many ways, including:

Vetting third-party tools : D2L will extend its information security review for its growing number of core integration partners to help reduce the burden on schools.





D2L will foster new (free and other) cybersecurity courses in collaboration with trusted third parties, including through D2L Open Courses to share best practices. Many schools and districts already use the D2L Brightspace platform to support their teachers' professional development (PD).

D2L works to continuously improve its security – and the security posture for its partners – and will continue to pursue additional third-party validation to further confirm compliance with industry security standards. D2L regularly achieves updated 3rd party verified certifications , including: ISO 27001, 27017, 27018 security certifications and privacy certification 27701.

Launching a new cybersecurity user community: D2L will help further support K-12 administrators' cybersecurity knowledge sharing within the D2L will help further support K-12 administrators' cybersecurity knowledge sharing within the D2L Brightspace Community

The importance of this work is captured by the remarks of U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who stated, in part: "Let's face it: in today's digital age, our students and their teachers will increasingly use technology in the classroom. But to make the most of these benefits, we must effectively manage the risks. Just as we expect everyone in a school system to plan and prepare for physical risks, we must now also ensure everyone helps plan and prepare for digital risks in our schools and classrooms."

D2L prioritizes security, data confidentiality, availability, and integrity. See more of D2L's security certifications here.

