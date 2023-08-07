Seven Car Wash of Korea, a manufacturer of steam washing machines and cleaning supplies, launched a new electric steam cleaner SP-1000

Emerging companies that manufacture steam washing machines and cleaning products considering the environment

SEOUL, South Korea

,

Aug. 7, 2023

/PRNewswire/ -- Seven Car Wash Korea Co., was selected from the 30 small and medium-sized Korean companies of the year selected by the Korea Small and Medium Business Agency in 2023. Seven Car Wash Korea Co., located in Geumcheon-gu,

Seoul

, has established itself as a leader in steam cleaner companies based on its continuous development, efforts, and investment in products since its establishment in 1996. In addition, with the export growth history of the CEO, who has an export mindset, the

was first exported to the eastern part of the United States , and is currently exported to more than 50 countries around the world, including Canada , the United Kingdom , France , Spain , and Italy .

Seven Car Wash Korea Co., a company that manufactures environmentally conscious steam washing machines and cleaning supplies, has launched an electric steam cleaner SP-1000 this time. Although it is small in size and weighs only 25 kg, it can perform very satisfactorily cleaning tasks such as floors and tiles in residential and commercial spaces as well as cars, the company said. In addition, since this product generates a high temperature level of 180℃ within 10 minutes to handle various steam cleaning tasks, it is proud to be able to perform satisfactory work with fast and hot steam pressure heat.

All products of Seven Car Wash Korea Co., passed strict inspection by SGS according to ASME standards and obtained CE marks. On the other hand, it has been reborn as a steam car exporter every year thanks to increased exports since its foundation, and has been steadily receiving attention from consumers for its durability, efficiency, reliability, and low maintenance costs as eco-friendly products.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/115468898506

View original content:

SOURCE Seven Car Wash Korea Co.