Pager Names Steven Shi as New Chief Technology Officer

Health Tech Expert Charged with Leading Engineering Innovation

as Company Scales Operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care, navigation and collaboration platform, today announced that Steven Shi has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. In his new role, Shi will develop and implement Pager's technology strategy and capabilities, including product engineering, platform engineering, architecture, security and corporate IT, and lead the company's continuing initiatives to transform the consumer healthcare experience for its 23 million members.

Steven Shi is named Chief Technology Officer at Pager (PRNewswire)

Shi brings a wealth of engineering and innovation expertise in leading software teams and creating digital solutions for technology-enabled care navigation, care delivery and proactive care. His experience includes senior executive positions for world-class digital companies in the healthcare sector, such as Virgin Pulse. During his tenure there, Shi was head of engineering and instrumental in leading the organization through seven M&As and growing the development team from 12 to more than 250 engineers.

Most recently, Shi served as CTO at Vault Health, a virtual-first digital healthcare company specializing in remote diagnostics. Responsible for software engineering, IT, security, and site reliability functions, Shi led a team of more than 100 engineers and managers to develop a virtual-care platform that became the No. 1 source for at-home Covid testing using a saliva-based sampling method during the pandemic.

"To have someone with Steven's depth of expertise and industry knowledge join our team is a powerful endorsement of what we've already achieved as well as the new transformative technologies we're currently developing," said Walter Jin, CEO and Chairman of Pager. "Steven's leadership will play a pivotal role in improving and expanding our all-in-one care experience as we continue to develop innovative solutions that address two of the most challenging issues in healthcare: fragmentation and engagement."

"Two distinguishing characteristics attracted me to Pager," Shi said. "First, Pager is a mission-driven company, guided by Walter's personal commitment to transform healthcare by providing a doctor-in-the-family experience. Second, I've been deeply impressed by the robust capabilities of Pager's virtual-care platform and Enterprise 360 SaaS Console and the technological potential that's available to improve interoperability and expand consumer-friendly, whole-person healthcare. The foundation is already in place at Pager to build the next-generation care navigation and healthcare experience. That's exactly the kind of exciting engineering and entrepreneurial opportunity I wanted to be part of!"

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 23 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

