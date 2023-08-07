Aaron's Announces the Opening of its Newest GenNext Store in Grandview, Missouri

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced the opening of its newest company-operated Aaron's GenNext store in Grandview, Missouri.

The new Aaron's store in Grandview – a southern suburb of Kansas City – reflects an expansion by Aaron's into the greater Kansas City market. The new store is conveniently located at 12340 15th Street in the Truman Shopping Center just off of I-49. The store will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

"GenNext stores are an integral part of the Company's strategy to transform Aaron's. As we bring our GenNext stores to communities all across the country, we continue to receive positive feedback from our customers," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We're excited to open this new store and serve Grandview and the greater Kansas City area."

The Company's GenNext initiative is transforming the in-store customer experience. GenNext stores include larger showrooms and/or re-engineered store layouts, updated signage, expanded product assortment, enhanced technology-enabled shopping and checkout, and an innovative operating model, providing a best-in-class experience for shoppers. The GenNext program includes remodeling existing stores into the updated format as well as opening stores in new locations. So far this year, Aaron's has converted or opened 23 GenNext stores, bringing the total to 234 company-operated GenNext stores since launching the initiative in 2018.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,260 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

