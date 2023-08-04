DWIGHT GLOBAL ONLINE SCHOOL PARTNERS WITH THE INTERNATIONAL TENNIS FEDERATION JUNIORS TO INSPIRE THE STARS OF TOMORROW

Dwight Global — the Premier Online School — Is Selected As the

Official Education Partner of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight Global Online School (Dwight Global) is proud to announce that the International Tennis Federation Juniors (ITFJ) has selected the School as its Official Education Partner. The partnership will give the world's best young tennis players the chance to benefit from Dwight Global's wide range of online education programs.

Dwight Global Online School is ranked #2 best online high school in the U.S. by Newsweek (PRNewswire)

Dwight Global — ranked one of the top two online high schools in the U.S. by Newsweek magazine — sets the platinum standard in online private school education and is the ideal choice for aspiring young tournament players who want to balance their pursuit of excellence on the court and in the classroom. Dwight, the first school in the U.S. to be accredited by The World Academy of Sport, has a 151-year tradition of academic excellence; top college acceptances; and provides flexible and year-round scheduling, while also customizing an educational path for promising student-athletes in grades 6-12.

As ITFJ's Official Education Partner, Dwight Global will provide all ITFJ players with a 50% tuition discount; webinars about college planning, mental health, and leadership; and dedicated college counselors skilled in athletic recruitment, who will work with each player to gain acceptance into their top-choice universities. Additionally, as Dwight Global students, ITFJ players will have unique opportunities to study at any brick-and-mortar school in Dwight's global network with campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and Hanoi (opening in 2024). They can also enjoy Dwight residential experiences, participate in performing arts collaborations, and go on trips and exchanges with Dwight students worldwide.

Louisa Childs, Head of Dwight Global Online School, said, "At Dwight Global, we are dedicated to cultivating the interests and passions of scholar-athletes and educating the sports leaders of tomorrow. We are thrilled to partner with the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors to offer top-notch academics tailored to meet the needs of aspiring tennis stars and to inspire the next generation on the world tour."

Dwight Global is excited to launch Dwight Global traveling teams where students can train, study, and compete together. Several prominent players on the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors are current students or graduates of Dwight Global, including Michael Zheng, 2022 Wimbledon boys' singles finalist, who now plays college tennis while studying at Columbia University; and Cooper Williams, 2023 Australian Open boys' doubles champion and 2023 Wimbledon boys' singles semi-finalist, who just completed his high school studies and is starting as a Harvard University freshman this fall. Current Dwight Global students include Claire An, 2023 USTA Easter Bowl girls' singles 16s champion; and Shannon Lam, 2021 USTA Easter Bowl girls' singles champion.

Matt Byford, Head of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, said, "We are pleased to partner with Dwight Global, giving players competing at ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors events opportunities for online learning. While much focus will be on a junior player's prowess on-court, it is vital that players also prioritize their academic education. Dwight Global enables players competing on the tour to find a good balance between their athletic and academic careers."

"The demands placed on junior players are enormous, and having time to dedicate to training, practice, and travel on the ITF tour makes all the difference in maintaining a competitive edge. We're pleased to provide players with a world-class private school education combined with the flexibility they need to perform and compete at the highest levels," said Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of The Dwight Schools and Captain of the 1994 Columbia University Ivy League Championship Tennis Team.

About Dwight Global Online School

Ranked one of the top two online high schools in the U.S. by Newsweek and niche.com, Dwight Global is the leading choice for student-athletes in grades 6-12 seeking to balance the pursuit of their passion with challenging academics. Founded in 2014, Dwight Global is the cloud campus of the Dwight global network of Schools — all dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. Dwight Global students can select from Advanced Placement courses, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, or personalized tracks. Online work can be supplemented with study at a Dwight brick-and-mortar School in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and Hanoi (opening 2024). Recent college matriculations include Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Stanford, University of Michigan, University of Virginia, Duke, University of Pennsylvania, Notre Dame, Vassar, Georgetown, UCLA, Wesleyan, and others. Learn more and apply at dwight.global .

About ITF

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the world governing body of tennis. Founded in 1913, its purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of the sport, delivering tennis for future generations in association with its 213 member National Associations. The ITF oversees the rules and regulations that govern international and national competition. The ITF is responsible for the worldwide development of tennis through its highly regarded global Development Program, its Science and Technical department which monitors equipment and technology, and its Officiating department which oversees the education and advancement of officials. The ITF organizes up to 1850 men's, women's, and junior tournaments on the ITF World Tennis Tour and manages the ITF junior team competitions, ITF Beach Tennis World Tour, UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, and the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour. The ITF is the owner and rightsholder of the men's and women's World Cup of Tennis, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge respectively, the two largest annual international team competitions in tennis. The ITF manages the Olympic Tennis Event on behalf of the IOC and the Paralympic Tennis Event on behalf of the IPC and the Qualification Pathways for both events at the Games. For more information, visit www.itftennis.com.

Media Contacts

Dwight Global: Erin Piemontesi, epiemontesi@dwight.global

ITF: communications@itftennis.com

