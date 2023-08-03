WiMi Developed a Cloud-Based Optimization System for Highly Reliable Graphics Rendering Engines

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a cloud-based highly reliable graphics rendering engine optimization system has been developed to significantly improve the performance and stability of the graphics rendering engine. The optimization system mainly includes two core components: cloud graphics processing service and client graphics processing software. The cloud graphics processing service is implemented based on cloud computing and big data technology, which can optimize and accelerate the graphics rendering engine by means of parallel computing and load balancing. The client-side graphics processing software, on the other hand, is designed to provide users with an efficient and stable graphics processing experience. The software integrates a new generation of graphics rendering engine developed by WIMI and allows real-time interaction and remote control through cloud-based graphics processing services.

WiMi's cloud-based highly reliable graphics rendering engine optimization system contains several key technology modules. The cloud-distributed graphics processing system, intelligent optimization algorithms based on big data, client-side graphics processing software, and security and stability assurance modules together constitute the infrastructure of the system. The synergy of these technical modules provides the system with efficient, stable and reliable graphics processing services, and promotes the development of the entire graphics processing industry in the direction of intelligence, cloud and big data.

Cloud Distributed Graphics Processing System

This module is mainly responsible for splitting the graphics rendering task into multiple small tasks, which are processed in parallel by distributed computing. In practice, users can upload the rendering tasks to the cloud through the client software, and configure and manage the rendering tasks. The cloud-distributed graphics processing system will automatically adjust the number of computing nodes and computing load according to user requirements and current system conditions to achieve the best computing effect and resource utilization.

Intelligent Optimization Algorithms Based on Big Data

To improve the performance and efficiency of the graphics rendering engine, the system adopts an intelligent optimization algorithm based on big data. The algorithm can continuously adjust the algorithmic parameters and computing strategies of the graphics rendering engine by learning and analyzing massive data, to achieve more efficient and accurate graphics rendering results. The use of this algorithm can effectively improve the computing speed and stability of the graphics rendering engine, and at the same time provides a new idea and direction for the development of graphics processing technology.

Client-side Graphics Processing Software

Client-side graphics processing software is another important technical module in the system. This software allows real-time interaction and control of the cloud-based graphics rendering service by running on a local computer. Users can configure, upload, and download the rendering tasks through the software, and can view the graphic rendering results in real-time. The software is also required to have the adaptive ability to achieve efficient and stable graphics processing results on different hardware platforms and operating systems.

Security Stability Assurance Module

Since graphics processing tasks usually need to deal with a large amount of complex data and scene information, they are prone to problems such as system crashes and data errors during processing. For this reason, the system also adopts a number of security and stability safeguards. The module mainly includes functions such as data backup, monitoring and alarm, etc., which can detect and repair abnormalities in the system operation promptly to ensure the stability and security of the graphics rendering engine.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

