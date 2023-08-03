Spark Education Announces Brand Upgrade Ahead of Offline Learning Center Launches

Spark Education unveils a new name, new logo, and new product releases as part of an extensive rebranding initiative to provide students with enhanced learning experiences to achieve academic success in a fun and efficient way.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education Group, ("Spark" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest providers of small-group online classes for K-12 education, is announcing a brand upgrade from "VISPARK" to "Spark Education". As Spark Education, the company will expand upon its flagship Spark Math program, offer additional subjects, and introduce its interactive experience in offline learning centers around the world. This transformative shift reflects the edtech's commitment to continuously improving learning experiences for students and educational outcomes, all while ensuring a fun and stimulating learning environment.

Spark Education unveils brand upgrade with enhanced experiences

Spark Math: Complete learning system from foundations to competition math

To better serve students at all levels, Spark is introducing additional features (such as daily practice, knowledge mapping, and other assessments.) Additional program options are being introduced to support students with diverse learning needs, from those looking to build a strong foundation to those looking to excel in top-tier math competitions.

Learning Centers: New locations in Singapore and San Francisco

At many parents' requests, Spark is expanding its award-winning interactive learning experience to offline learning centers, introducing interactive components and hands-on learning elements in small-group classes. Look for us in Singapore at i12 Katong, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Vancouver Canada

Expanded Offerings: Same great interactive learning experience, more subjects

Spark has continued to invest extensively in research and development. In the coming months, it will continue to unveil new subjects with the brand upgrade including Spark Chinese, Spark Chess, and Spark Coding (coming soon).

"This is an extensive brand upgrade that we hope will help parents and students around the world better connect with us," Tina Chen, VP of Brand at Spark commented. "The brand upgrade to Spark Education clearly articulates our focus on education, and the essence of 'Spark.' We aspire for all students to be able to find their inner calling and discover meaning in their lives. 'Spark' also signifies the enlightening of others. Our mission is to Spark passion for learning and ignite lifelong growth. With Spark Education, we hope to bring this to life in a fun and stimulating way for students around the world, both online and offline."

About Spark Education Group

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore. Its portfolio of education brands combines research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and educational outcomes for students around the world. It was recently accredited by STEM.org, awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at EdTech Asia Summit, and recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sparkedu.com/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spark Education Limited