ADP Acquires Sora; Enhancing Seamless Integration Capabilities

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it has acquired Honu HR, Inc. DBA Sora (Sora), a low-code intelligent workflow automation and data integration tool that unifies disparate business applications such as HR, IT and other systems and data sets to create a smarter, easier-to-use experience for employees, business owners and HR professionals.

This acquisition further solidifies ADP's long-standing strategy to simplify complex HR processes through automation. By combining Sora's easy to use platform with ADP's comprehensive HCM solutions and data expertise, ADP can continue to help clients of all sizes reduce time spent on manual tasks and empower them with insights that will drive business outcomes and create meaningful experiences for their employees.

Third-party integration of data and HR tools can be a very manual process that relies on technical teams to customize integrations. This process can take time away from other business-critical tasks and can be difficult to manage across multiple business systems. Through this acquisition, ADP will be able to provide clients' HR teams with the ability to build and iterate on existing workflows, automating many key processes including communication, data collection and more. In addition to workflows and integrations, Sora's technology also powers smart insights that help HR teams to meet employees where they are with suggested personalized communications and experiences, such as upcoming milestone or onboarding task reminders, enhancing human connections and engagement across their organization.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Sora, as it underscores ADP's dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and positions us at the forefront of the industry," said Sreeni Kutam, President of Global Product and Innovation at ADP. "The incorporation of Sora's innovative workflow configurations and data integration capabilities into our offerings will enable ADP clients to remove friction in people processes and unlock new levels of productivity."

"After being an ADP Marketplace partner for the past three years, we are excited to officially join ADP's team and work together to create an impactful experience for HR professionals and drive change in the world of work. We look forward to the great opportunities we have ahead of us as we focus together on always designing for people," said Laura Del Beccaro, CEO and Co-Founder of Sora.

In addition to its technology, ADP will also welcome Sora's talented team who will all work as a part of ADP's DataCloud team.

