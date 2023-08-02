Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Announces Addition of Dan Shear as Chief Financial Officer

Shear brings more than 25 years of private equity experience to a fast-paced, growing team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a newly formed portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (" CCMP "), today announced the addition of Dan Shear as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In the role, Shear will focus on financial organization of acquisitions, developing full integration systems and processes for oncoming partners, and establishing a consistent business and financial practice throughout multiple operating divisions.

"On behalf of Omnia Exteriors Solutions, we welcome Dan Shear to the team with enthusiasm and excitement," Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions. "Dan has extensive experience in private equity and has a history of using his strategic outlook and vast financial experience to help companies succeed in reaching their financial goals. We know that Dan will contribute to the fast-paced growth of the organization, and will seamlessly integrate with the various entrepreneurs and management teams with whom we partner."

Shear has over 25 years of financial management experience including 22 years with private equity backed companies. For the past 19 years, he was a strategic and operationally focused CFO driving growth and value through acquisitions and organic growth. Most recently, Shear was CFO for Artisan Design Group, where he drove the company to create the nation's leading supplier and installer of interior finishings. He earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from State University of New York at Geneseo along with being a Certified Management Accountant, CMA (inactive).

"I am thrilled to join Omnia Exterior Solutions. In this organization, I have found a group of like-minded individuals who want to provide the best services to their customers, as well as develop innovative solutions to advance the industry as a whole," said Shear. "By building a successful, sustainable company, you in turn get those returns for your partners and investors. The two go hand-in-hand - a great company with momentum and the ability to grow and prosper."

Omnia Exterior Solutions, which launched in June 2023, was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia Exterior Solutions provides partner companies with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

Omnia Exterior Solutions was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Jim Ziminski to support and grow high-potential residential roofing and remodeling businesses. Ziminski will serve as Chairman of the Board for Omnia Exterior Solutions, bringing more than 30 years of experience in residential services and the building products industry. Previously, Ziminski ran several businesses for the Crane Group, including residential roofing services brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio™ siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products (formerly Royal Group).

To learn more about becoming an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions, email the exclusive buy-side advisors for the company: Jim Ziminski ( jimz@omniaexteriorsolutions.com ) or Mike Blumenfeld (mike@bzradvisors.com).

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ( jimz@omniaexteriorsolutions.com and Mike Blumenfeld ( mike@bzradvisors.com ). Visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com .

