AVOCADO NOMINATED FOR 1% FOR THE PLANET SUMMIT AWARD

Voting to determine a winner is open to the public until August 15.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, the global nonprofit 1% For the Planet announced Avocado Green's nomination for its inaugural Summit Award . Highlighting leadership, partnership and innovation, the Summit Awards celebrate those in the 1% network going above and beyond their 1% commitment.

Avocado has been committed to transparency and environmental commitment since day one and has been a proud 1% For the Planet member since 2018. In 2020, Avocado won 1% For the Planet's inaugural Pinnacle Award.

"Since the start, 1% For the Planet has been fundamental to Avocado," said Mark Abrials, Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "We're so proud that 1% recognized our giving program and that we are nominated along such inspiring brands."

Avocado is nominated along with Peak Design and Pukka Herbs. Voting to determine a winner is open until August 15 . Winners will be announced at the 1% for the Planet Global Summit in October.

"Through collective action and dedication, the nominees are making a profound impact on the climate movement," said 1% For the Planet in a statement.

To date, Avocado has given to organizations fighting against climate change, food insecurity, deforestation and more — all while diverting 78% of company waste from landfills. They certify their giving and product safety with 1% for the Planet, MADE SAFE, Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS), Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), B Corp, Climate Neutral, Greenguard and more. Avocado makes humanitarian efforts as well, donating around 90% of returned mattresses and pillows to shelters.

"The great thing about 1% For the Planet is that as our business has grown, so have our donations," said Jessica Hann, Avocado's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "We're so proud to work with 1%, and their incredible network of nonprofits, to leverage our commitment for maximum positive impact."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Six years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

