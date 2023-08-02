7-Eleven, Inc. Is Putting One Lucky Customer in a Music Video in Collaboration with Production Powerhouse Lyrical Lemonade and Director Cole Bennett

Customers can enter to win by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores through August 29

IRVING, Texas , Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights, camera, action! The world's largest convenience retailer is at it again. 7-Eleven, Inc. is continuing its summer of the Slurpee® drink by bringing customers yet another pop culture collab to help them #FlowLikeSlurpee. 7-Eleven has teamed up with award-winning multi-media music company Lyrical Lemonade to provide one lucky customer the chance to win the VIP experience of a lifetime – just by shopping at 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway ® stores.

Customers can enter to win by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores through August 29 (PRNewswire)

For the first time ever, Lyrical Lemonade and Cole Bennett – founder and mastermind behind the internet's hottest music videos – are collaborating with 7-Eleven to bring one lucky customer on-set as an extra in an upcoming music video*. The winner will be flown out to hang on set, mingle with a to-be-announced hip hop star, and of course, enjoy all their favorite 7-Eleven snacks.

Beginning today through August 29, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® customers can enter to win by purchasing participating products in-store or via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Enjoy fan-favorites like Big Bite® Hot Dogs, Slurpee drinks, coffee and all varieties of CELSIUS® to receive seven extra entries to win.* Hundreds of lucky customers will also have the chance to win even more exciting prizes like custom headphones and speakers.

"We've been flowing with fun collabs all summer long – like the launch of our premium jewelry line with King Ice inspired by our iconic Slurpee drink, the launch of our first-ever music video, Anything Flows, and most recently celebrating our 96th birthday with free Slurpee drinks on Slurpee Day," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "We can't wait to keep this momentum going with another first-of-its-kind collab. Our customers are major music fans…and Lyrical Lemonade is a certified hitmaker. We're thrilled to give one fan the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite artists."

To make this summer even sweeter, 7-Eleven is giving customers another reason to enjoy their favorite frozen beverage. Customers who buy one Slurpee drink of any size can get a small one for FREE at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Check out a limited time only flavor like Summertime Citrus or enjoy one of the classics like Cherry, Blue Raspberry or Piña Colada.

Not a rewards member yet? No problem. Customers can download the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps from the App Store or Google Play, or visit 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW® Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 8/2/23 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 8/29/23 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in 50 United States or DC who are 16+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/7E-SZN-23.

**Offer valid thru 10/31/23. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway stores. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

media@7-11.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.