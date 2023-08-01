OAKBERRY Açaí Appoints Bruno Cardinali as Global Head of Marketing and Leandro Gasparin as Head of Business North America to Lead the Brand in the Next Phase of Growth

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY, purveyors of 100% natural and always fresh açaí bowls and smoothies, announced today the strategic appointment of two prominent restaurant leaders to guide the brand in its next chapter of global growth. Joining OAKBERRY are Bruno Cardinali as Global Head of Marketing and Leandro Gasparin as Head of Business, North America. Most recently, the pair spent several years at Restaurant Business International where they ignited significant growth for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. In their new roles, Cardinali and Gasparin will guide the açaí brand through aggressive expansion plans both in the U.S. and globally, including more than 150 new stores in 2023 alone.

During his career, Cardinali held various marketing leadership roles at Unilever, Burger King, and most recently as Popeyes' Chief Marketing Officer where he transformed the brand into a cultural icon and influenced the entire industry through a holistic plan and the launch of the heralded Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Accolades have followed Cardinali, having received some of the industry's highest honors, including Ad Age 40 Under 40, Adweek's Top 50 Most Influential Industry Executives and Nation's Restaurant News' The Power List.

Gasparin spent nearly a decade at Restaurant Business International, holding several senior roles in North America and the EMEA for key Burger King markets. Most recently he served as the Vice President of Franchise Operations for Popeyes in the U.S. and Canada, playing a pivotal role in launching the iconic chicken sandwich. Gasparin was also part of the executive team that implemented several key initiatives, making Popeyes one of the fastest-growing QSR brands in the U.S.

"Our brand has experienced accelerated growth over the past few years and by bringing Bruno and Leandro onto our team, their experience and leadership will fast-track our expansion both in the U.S. and globally," said Georgios Frangulis, OAKBERRY Founder and CEO. "From our streamlined operations to our vertical supply chain, diversified franchising opportunities and most importantly the quality of our product, the additions of Bruno and Leandro to our leadership team will further drive our commitment to our fans and franchisees."

Excited to step into their new roles, Cardinali and Gasparin are focused on cementing OAKBERRY as an industry leader through brand positioning, in-store design, customer experience, and partnering with franchisees across the world to build a truly global brand that is relevant to consumers in every country where there is an OAKBERRY.

Founded in 2016, OAKBERRY has separated itself from the pack with an innovative, yet simplistic take on açaí – serving the product in beautifully presented layers of açaí and toppings. OAKBERRY has a global footprint of more than 600 locations across 35 countries and with the açaí market's continued exponential growth, the brand is on track to match the consumer demand. OAKBERRY is expected to reach more than 110 locations in Europe and triple its North American footprint by the end of 2023.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 600 locations across 35 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://oakberry.com/en/ and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

