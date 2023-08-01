Customer Contact Week (CCW) Caps Off Its 25th Season At CCW Nashville On October 11-13, 2023

Leading Customer Contact Executives To Gather In Music City To Elevate CX Strategies And Hear Expert Insights, Innovative Solutions, And Engaging Keynotes From Top Minds In The Industry

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer service industry, announced its final CCW event of 2023, taking place at The Grand Hyatt from October 11-13, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. CCW is powered by CCW Digital, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP).

For the last 25 years, CCW has unveiled customer experience trends, provided professional and thought leadership insight, and has led keynote presentations by some of the biggest names in the business world. (PRNewsfoto/CCW: Customer Contact Week) (PRNewswire)

CCW will celebrate its final event of the year, celebrating 25 years of empowering customer contact executives to explore innovative practices, uncover emerging technologies, and evolve customer service experiences. This fall, CCW will continue its tradition of offering customer transformation through workshops, engaging think tanks, and stimulating keynotes from top minds in the industry.

"Following the tremendous outcomes of our headline CCW event in Las Vegas, we're thrilled to culminate our silver jubilee year in Tennessee's Music City," said Mario Matulich, President and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "What began as a humble initiative 25 years ago, CCW's events have revolutionized business-consumer interaction, and today we're extremely proud of the great strides we have made in shaping the narrative of the customer experience. We are committed to guiding brands, companies, and organizations through the ever-evolving challenges to stay on top of the best customer-centric approaches in the industry."

CCW Nashville will welcome a set of esteemed names in the customer service industry, including Bruce Tulgan, Founder and CEO of Rainmakerthinking, Inc, who will lead a keynote on Mastering Contact Center Management in the Digital Age. Additional event activities include breakout sessions, networking receptions, workshops, and the acclaimed CCWomen Summit, the industry's most influential community led by female executives, dedicated to empowering women and allies.

Additionally, introduced at CCW San Antonio earlier this year, customer contact leaders will be able to take advantage of CMP Certified, an opportunity to receive authentic certification in the customer contact competencies that drive employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and high performance in today's operating environment.

To register for CCW Nashville, visit: https://www.customercontactweekfall.com/.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com/

