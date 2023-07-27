Watermark Retirement Communities Selects Curana Health to Provide Value-based Care in Three States

AUSTIN, Texas , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health, a leading provider of value-based care for senior living residents, is teaming up with Watermark Retirement Communities to offer onsite medical clinics and in-home healthcare services.

"Watermark is very focused on establishing strategic partnerships with groups who are aligned with our values, vision and high standards," said David Barnes, chief executive officer and president of Watermark. "Watermark's strategic partnership with Curana Health is such a partnership, offering our residents and their families an option for convenient and coordinated physician-led care that integrates with our clinical staff to provide enhanced communication and support."

Services include concierge-style access to preventative care, sick visits, lab work, wound care, and blood pressure clinics. Curana Health also coordinates care with residents' current specialists and other care teams. In addition, they offer 24/7 access to advanced practice providers who specialize in geriatric care.

"We're thrilled to work with Watermark and provide value-based care to their residents," said Chris Dawe, President of Curana Health's medical group. "Our unique model takes their members' overall health and wellness into consideration, with a focus on providing proactive care and reducing unnecessary hospitalizations."

Six onsite clinics are now open in Watermark communities in Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania with approximately 10 additional openings anticipated in the coming months.

About Curana Health

Curana Health is the leading provider of value-based and outcomes-driven care for senior living residents. Services include onsite primary care, medical clinics, and Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans (SNPs) through AllyAlign Health. With a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents, Curana Health and its more than 600 clinicians operate in 26 states and serve more than 1,000 senior living locations across all settings, including independent living, assisted living, affordable housing, skilled nursing, and long-term care. To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Watermark Retirement Communities®

Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 65 retirement communities in 21 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation's 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Curana Health