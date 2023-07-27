BlackBerry to Participate in Cybertech Africa

The first-of-its-kind assembly in Africa will take place in Rwanda

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that it will participate in Cybertech Africa, in Rwanda. The first-of-its kind event in the region will convene government officials and technology leaders to advance cybersecurity in Africa and will be held from August 1-2. At Cybertech Africa, BlackBerry will meet with African government officials and enterprise leaders to help navigate the increasingly complex cyber landscape and drive the fostering of cybersecurity innovation and public-private partnerships.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to joining governments and enterprises from across Africa to advance crucial conversations about cybersecurity in the region," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Sustainability, at BlackBerry. "As cyberattacks continue to rise across Africa, cybersecurity has become a critical priority for the region. Africa's digital transformation, which Rwanda is at the forefront of, requires robust cybersecurity as its springboard. Furthermore, collaboration between the private and public sectors is key to strengthen collective resilience in this digital era."

BlackBerry, a world leader in cybersecurity and the pioneer of artificial intelligence (AI) powered cybersecurity, is trusted by governments and enterprises to protect their digital operations. BlackBerry software connects and protects over half a billion endpoints today, with the company's customers spanning sectors to include 17 of the G20 governments, the automotive industry, medical device manufacturers, the world's largest banks, and more.

"Cybertech Africa is an opportunity for us to bring together key players that are critical to advancing cybersecurity in the region," said H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation in the Government of Rwanda. "BlackBerry's participation in Cybertech Africa underscores the critical role technology companies and cutting-edge technologies serve in Africa's efforts to enhance our collective cybersecurity and drive economic growth."

Africa, a valued partner of BlackBerry since the company sparked a mobile-first revolution, is pivotal to the world's digital future and cyber resilience. Rwanda, one of the most innovative countries in Africa, plays a key role in the region's digital transformation and cybersecurity ecosystem. Its forward-looking digital policies include a National AI Policy, developed by the Ministry of ICT. Rwanda has among the highest GDP growth in Africa, reaching an all-time high of $13 billion in 2022.

BlackBerry is committed to partnering with governments and enterprises worldwide, leveraging its leadership in Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity software, to build a sustainable world.

To learn more about Cybertech Africa, visit africa.cybertechconference.com.

To learn more about BlackBerry, visit BlackBerry.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and CYLANCE are trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited