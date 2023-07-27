American Veterinary Medical Association's Advice for Sharing Hotel Rooms with Pets

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the hospitality industry has addressed the important role pets play in our lives by increasing the number of animal-friendly hotels. The American Veterinary Medical Association, which serves more than 100,000 member veterinarians, offers guidance for pet parents planning to whisk their furry friends away on holiday.

Many hotels go above and beyond to ensure our pets' stays are as comfortable as ours," said the AVMA's Dr. Lori Teller .

"Many hotels now go above and beyond to ensure our pets' stays are as comfortable and enjoyable as ours," said AVMA Past President Dr. Lori Teller. "As pet owners, it's important we do our part to ensure our pets feel safe and that they don't cause problems for other guests."

The AVMA offers the following tips for hotel stays with dogs:

Make Sure They're Welcome : First, before you book your stay, always check if dogs are allowed, and the hotel's policy on size, and other pet restrictions.

What to Pack: Pack a "travel kit" for your pooch, including food, medications, leash, waste bags, and other essential items. Make sure to bring along familiar items such as their favorite bedding and toys.

In Good Health: Make sure your dog is healthy and up-to-date on vaccinations and ask your veterinarian whether additional vaccines or parasite prevention are recommended due to different exposure risks at your vacation destination. Have your veterinarian's contact information handy and know the location of the closest emergency veterinarian in the area where you are traveling.

Consistency Is Key : Try to incorporate your normal routine as much as possible. This could be feeding and taking them outside at similar times of day, taking their favorite afternoon walk, or keeping time for snuggles in the morning. Some consistency goes a long way in keeping your pet comfortable in new surroundings.

Be Prepared to Pivot: Consider your pet's personality and state of health before deciding to bring them with you. If the trip will involve activities where they can't participate or if the pet is unlikely to enjoy the journey, it may be best to hire a pet sitter or use a boarding service.

Have Good Pet Etiquette: For your pet's safety and the sake of others, always keep pets on a leash in public areas, never leave them unattended in the hotel rooms for long periods and ensure they don't disturb other guests.

The AVMA has additional valuable pet information at AVMA.org.

Taking your dog to a hotel? AVMA offers guidance for safe, healthy travel. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association