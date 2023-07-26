Urban Armor Gear Launches Superior Protective Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today released an updated range of tech protection for the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 devices. This year's rugged protection puts an additional emphasis on clean design and elevated user convenience that is unmatched within the industry. New for this year is the addition of the Plyo Pro series which features a built-in magnet module and a clear finish that is complete with anti-yellowing technology. These new features allow for the Z Flip and Fold phones to seamlessly work with a plethora of Magnet accessories, chargers, mounts and more while maintaining their new look for the phone's lifetime.

In addition to the latest clear offering, UAG also provided its classic Civilian Series with updated fit and protection for the new devices. Designed with lightweight construction and full body protection - this is the premier drop protection for the Z Fold5 device. The impact-resistant soft core paired with impact-resistant bumpers provides shock resistance in the case of an unexpected drop or mishandling. This is truly the best rugged case for the modern wanderer in search of discreet protection.

Great phone protection only starts at the case, as the next level of protection stems from the quality of glass protection. UAG is providing double strength tempered glass for both device offerings, giving consumers precision touch and fitment for their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5's. With an included applicator kit and cleaning kit, the install could not be easier and the experience could not be any more stress-free!

Urban Armor Gear is committed to providing customers with the best possible protection for their devices. UAG's cases are 'Built To Go Further', and its new Samsung Galaxy Flip and Fold cases are no exception. With drop protection of up to 16 feet, UAG cases are designed to withstand the toughest of drops and impacts.

Urban Armor Gear's cases are available now on UAG's website , and in select retailers nationwide.

