Cockroach Labs Named as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud Database Management Systems Market

Cockroach Labs received a 98% in willingness to recommend from end users who have experience with CockroachDB

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , a leading provider of cloud native distributed SQL database solutions, is excited to share that the company was named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Database Management Systems. Cockroach Labs is one of just two–out of 60 vendors–in the Cloud Database Management Systems category to receive the distinction. The company received a 98% in willingness to recommend among companies with $50 million in revenue or higher. Cockroach Labs received additional recognition as a Customers' Choice vendor among customers in North America and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience with the product or service. Gartner defines Cloud Database Management Systems as core capabilities that vendors fully supply provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data on cloud storage.

Cockroach Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cockroach Labs) (PRNewswire)

Key quotes from reviewers about Cockroach Labs on Gartner Peer Insights include:

"[CockroachDB] has changed the way we do business."

"A distributed database that makes the previously impossible possible"

"CockroachDB gives us 99.99999% uptime even while doing maintenance"

"I have used many database(s). CockroachDB is the best in terms of scalability, reliability, & performance. Their customer service is the best I have ever had."

"CockroachDB has provided a significant improvement to the org in terms of scalability, reliability, uptime, and performance."

Since its founding in 2015, CockroachDB has helped the world's most innovative companies move mission-critical transactional data to the cloud. The software has developed an ardent and loyal following among leaders in the Fortune 500 by capitalizing on the failures of legacy database players and the desire to optimize deployments with a multi-cloud and multi-region strategy. Today, the company's enterprise customers include established leaders and innovators across industries; including two of the five largest banks in the world and fintech disruptors such as Nubank; media juggernauts Netflix and Comcast; four of the world's largest technology companies and tech innovators such as, Fortinet, LaunchDarkly, and Rubrik; and two of the top five global automakers. In addition, CockroachDB has previously been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation , which recognizes companies for going above and beyond in their partnership to deliver innovative and disruptive technology.

"We believe being recognized as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Cloud Database Management Systems is for us a reflection of our commitment to delivering a best-suited product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Spencer Kimball, co-founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

Cockroach Labs continues to prioritize developing the best possible solution for its customers. This comes off the heels of Cockroach Labs' most recent product update which realizes its vision to enable customers to run a best of breed distributed SQL database everywhere and anywhere effortlessly with the launch of CockroachDB-as-a-service running on Microsoft Azure. CockroachDB is available on-demand across all three major cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

Cockroach Labs has been recognized in Gartner's® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems two years in a row. To hear more from Cockroach Labs customers click here and to check out the Gartner Voice of the Customer report click here .

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's most successful companies across all industries, including leading companies in financial services, technology, media & entertainment, and retail. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cockroach Labs