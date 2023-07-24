Shenzhen Set to Host 6th Global Cross-Border E-Commerce and 8th Intl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade Expo

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Global Cross-border E-commerce Festival and the 8th Shenzhen International Cross-border E-commerce Trade Expo will be held from July 31st to August 2nd, 2023, at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). This year's festival is themed "Cross-border Culture, Brands Going Overseas, and Empowering Nation with Intelligence," and will focus on the applications of the Belt and Road Initiative, Internet+, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), AI, ChatGPT, and other areas in the field of cross-border e-commerce.

Since its inception, the Global Cross-border E-commerce Festival and Shenzhen International Cross-border E-commerce Trade Expo have made significant strides, growing in scale, addressing topical issues, resource docking, and industry chain effects. It has become increasingly influential within the industry, becoming a major event in the global cross-border e-commerce field.

The 2023 6th Global Cross-border E-commerce Festival and the 8th Shenzhen International Cross-border E-commerce Trade Expo are hosted by the Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association (referred to as "SZCBEA"). This year, with the theme of 'Cross-border Culture, Brands Going Overseas, and Empowering the Nation with Intelligence', it revolves around the objectives of "Internationalization, Specialization, Industrialization, and Branding", featuring over 20 sub-events taking place across five major categories - exhibitions, competitions, forums, business, and activities.

The Global Cross-border E-commerce Festival showcases brand culture combined with oriental elements, integrates resources from various industrial belts, and gathers well-known and emerging brands from across China. More than 50 industrial belts will be on show, including Changshu clothing and auto parts, Zhongshan lighting, Zhejiang Jiaxing clothing, Hebei pet food, Fujian Shishi clothing, Cixi small appliances, Ningxia Yanchi, Guangdong East toys, Yiwu small commodities, Shantou knitwear, Ningbo, Jiangsu glasses and home textiles, Yangjiang knives, Anji green home, and Shandong Weihai fishing gear. In addition to this, more than 2000 high-quality source factories and over 100,000 professional buyer groups will gather at the Shenzhen (Futian) Convention and Exhibition Center.

Over the past six years, SZCBEA has hosted exhibitions in three cities and eight venues, with a combined area exceeding 160,000 square meters, serving over 4000 exhibitors, and attracting more than 30,000 professional visitors from over 30 countries and regions globally.

In 2023, cross-border e-commerce has entered a new stage of development, and the 6th Global Cross-border E-commerce Festival is poised to become a major industry event incorporating the entire industry chain. The conference will feature top experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs who are leading the development of the industry, delivering keynote speeches and presentations. The industry-themed forum will also play a significant role in guiding strategic direction and facilitating resource exchange, jointly promoting the high-quality development of the cross-border e-commerce industry.

The festival will showcase China's cross-border e-commerce industry from different perspectives, emphasizing its unique "one-stop full chain" advantage. It aims to elevate the industry and build connections among China's various industries. Through exhibitions, competitions, forums, and other events, the festival will promote the growth of cross-border e-commerce and highlight its potential.

We cordially invite all outstanding cross-border e-commerce enterprises and representatives to actively participate and warmly welcome friends from all walks of society to attend the 2023 Global Cross-border E-commerce Festival and the 8th Shenzhen International Cross-border E-commerce Trade Expo from July 31 to August 2.

