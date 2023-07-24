Haven Life and Blend Join Forces to Incorporate Life Insurance Into the Home Purchase Process

U.S. Homeowners can Seamlessly Purchase and Protect Investment in One Step

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Blend, a leading provider of cloud banking services. This collaboration will make applying for life insurance a frictionless experience for the millions of Americans who are purchasing a home and seek to protect their investment and their loved ones' financial security.

"Buying a home is one of the most significant milestones and biggest investments in a person's life," says Wade Seward, Head of Partnership Distribution at Haven Life. "Partnering with Blend gives us the ability to enable new homeowners to seamlessly secure financial protection for their loved ones as part of a streamlined and efficient purchasing process."

The partnership will assist Haven Life in continuing its mission of making life insurance more accessible and affordable for all U.S. households. Today's digital tools enable consumers to conduct research quickly and easily with streamlined processes allowing consumers to complete online applications when and where it is most convenient.

Approximately 66% of Americans owned their homes in 2022 with first-time buyers accounting for 26% of this group. Most home buyers take out a mortgage with only 23% of all U.S. homeowners owning their homes free and clear, the third lowest percentage in a study of 28 countries.

Blend's end-to-end digital mortgage software is integrated with major nationwide lenders to reduce processing time and increase efficiency in the lending process. This partnership enables Haven Life to offer life insurance coverage through Blend Insurance Agency to homeowners at the expedient time of home purchase.

"We are thrilled to partner with Haven Life to bring life insurance options to homeowners across the nation," said Joe Perry, Group Manager, Blend Insurance Agency. "Haven Life's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns with our mission to simplify and improve the homeownership journey from application to close. Together, we can give homeowners peace of mind, knowing their investment is safeguarded."

Haven Life is committed to building a better life insurance experience, delivering innovative online solutions that make it simpler and more affordable for consumers to protect those they love financially.

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

