AutoNation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 EPS was $6.02 and Adjusted EPS was $6.29 compared to $6.48 a year ago

Second Quarter 2023 Revenue was $6.9 billion , compared to $6.9 billion a year ago

Record Second Quarter 2023 After-Sales gross profit of $543 million , an increase of 13% compared to prior year

SG&A was 63.1% of Gross Profit and 61.9% on an adjusted basis reflecting continued expense discipline

Repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $207 million

Acquired five dealerships and opened 16th AutoNation USA store

Record-breaking 143 stores certified as a J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today reported Second Quarter 2023 EPS of $6.02, which included an after-tax charge of $12.4 million or $0.27 per share in weather-related losses. Adjusted EPS was $6.29 for the Second Quarter of 2023, compared to $6.48 of EPS a year ago. Second Quarter 2023 revenue was $6.9 billion compared to $6.9 billion a year ago. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

"The strong performance during the quarter reflects the continued resiliency of our operations and the benefits of our diversified business model. Our dedicated team of associates consistently delivered an exceptional experience for our customers, and their efforts were acknowledged by J.D. Power with a record-breaking 143 dealerships being certified for excellent customer service. Our After-Sales team once again delivered double-digit gross profit growth, our customer financial services revenue per unit was a record high, and we effectively managed costs despite lower unit volumes. In addition, the strength of our balance sheet and robust cash flow enabled continued funding of investments and acquisitions while also returning significant capital to shareholders," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer.

Operational Summary

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Revenue $ 6,890.1 $ 6,869.2 0 % Gross Profit $ 1,335.3 $ 1,361.7 -2 % Operating Income $ 439.2 $ 558.1 -21 % Net Income $ 272.5 $ 376.3 -28 % Diluted EPS $ 6.02 $ 6.48 -7 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 62,444 57,890 8 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 68,812 77,080 -11 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Adjusted Operating Income $ 455.7 $ 558.1 -18 % Adjusted Net Income $ 284.9 $ 376.3 -24 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 6.29 $ 6.48 -3 %









Revenue – Revenue was $6.9 billion , essentially unchanged from the year-ago period. Higher New Vehicle and After-Sales revenue offset the decrease in Used Vehicle revenue.

Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $1.34 billion , down $26 million from $1.36 billion a year ago.

SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 61.9% on an adjusted basis, much lower than pre-pandemic levels, but slightly higher than recent periods reflecting investments in technology and new business initiatives.

Strategy and Business Highlights

"Our more than 11 million Customers in 10.8 million households are at the center of our efforts. By providing an increasingly comprehensive, convenient, and transparent experience, we are expanding our substantial product offerings and increasing our exposure to more recurring revenue streams. During the quarter we expanded our franchise dealership network, extended our AutoNation USA footprint, increased the penetration of AutoNation Finance and began to integrate RepairSmith into the AutoNation ecosystem. These initiatives coupled with our focus on our core operations, expense management and disciplined capital allocation, position AutoNation for long-term sustained profitability and shareholder value creation," added Manley.

Consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership remains strong, and AutoNation is meeting this demand through its sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, geographic footprint, digital tools, core efficiencies, and business expansions. During the quarter, the Company added scale and scope to existing markets through the acquisition of five dealerships in Carlsbad, California and the opening of its 16th AutoNation USA store in Colorado Springs. AutoNation continues to be recognized for exceptional customer service as J.D. Power certified 143 AutoNation dealerships with the 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program, an increase from 129 stores in 2022.

In addition to operational and expansion investments of more than $180 million, AutoNation utilized its cash flow and liquidity to deploy capital to return funds to shareholders through share repurchases. During the Second Quarter of 2023, AutoNation repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $207 million. AutoNation has approximately $670 million remaining Board authorization for share repurchase. The Company has approximately 44 million shares outstanding, which represents an 8% decrease year-to-date and a 47% decrease from the 83 million shares outstanding at the end of 2020.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of June 30, 2023, AutoNation had $1.4 billion of liquidity, including $64 million in cash and approximately $1.3 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 2.0x at quarter end. AutoNation had approximately $4.1 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023. On July 18, 2023, the Company amended its unsecured Credit Agreement, increasing the revolving borrowing capacity by $100 million to $1.9 billion and extending the maturity date to July 18, 2028.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the Second Quarter of 2023 were as follows:

Domestic - Domestic segment income (2) was $116 million compared to $153 million a year ago and $119 million in the First Quarter 2023.

Import - Import segment income (2) was $173 million compared to $193 million a year ago and $160 million in the First Quarter 2023.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $222 million compared to $258 million a year ago and $227 million in the First Quarter 2023.

Selected GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Revenue $ 13,288.8 $ 13,622.0 -2 % Gross Profit $ 2,621.7 $ 2,670.6 -2 % Operating Income $ 882.5 $ 1,077.1 -18 % Net Income $ 561.2 $ 738.4 -24 % Diluted EPS $ 12.09 $ 12.25 -1 %







New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 117,509 114,332 3 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales 136,351 156,843 -13 %







Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 2022 YoY







Adjusted Operating Income $ 899.0 $ 1,077.1 -17 % Adjusted Net Income $ 573.6 $ 738.4 -22 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 12.36 $ 12.25 1 %

The Second Quarter conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed by telephone at 833-470-1428 (Conference ID: 979501) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2023, through August 4, 2023, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 351834). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at: investors.autonation.com.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.



(2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc. AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including AutoNation USA, AutoNation Finance, and RepairSmith, statements regarding our investments in digital and online capabilities and mobility solutions, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic acquisitions, initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including our investments in digital and online capabilities and mobility solutions; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new acquisitions; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for franchise acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Revenue:

















New vehicle $ 3,281.0 $ 2,935.8 $ 6,212.9 $ 5,743.0

Used vehicle

2,088.0

2,520.4

4,120.6

5,092.8

Parts and service

1,145.3

1,036.3

2,235.1

2,040.2

Finance and insurance, net

369.5

367.6

701.9

731.5

Other

6.3

9.1

18.3

14.5 Total revenue

6,890.1

6,869.2

13,288.8

13,622.0



















Cost of sales:

















New vehicle

2,993.3

2,582.3

5,638.3

5,044.5

Used vehicle

1,953.7

2,363.9

3,831.9

4,799.7

Parts and service

602.8

554.6

1,181.5

1,097.4

Other

5.0

6.7

15.4

9.8 Total cost of sales

5,554.8

5,507.5

10,667.1

10,951.4



















Gross profit

1,335.3

1,361.7

2,621.7

2,670.6



















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

842.9

754.8

1,625.6

1,496.2 Depreciation and amortization

54.6

48.8

107.4

98.8 Other (income) expense, net(1)

(1.4)

-

6.2

(1.5)



















Operating income

439.2

558.1

882.5

1,077.1



















Non-operating income (expense) items:

















Floorplan interest expense

(32.8)

(5.8)

(59.9)

(11.0)

Other interest expense

(46.0)

(34.1)

(87.1)

(63.7)

Other income (loss), net(2)

4.4

(13.7)

9.6

(20.1)



















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

364.8

504.5

745.1

982.3



















Income tax provision

92.3

128.0

184.8

243.7



















Net income from continuing operations

272.5

376.5

560.3

738.6



















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

(0.2)

0.9

(0.2)







































Net income $ 272.5 $ 376.3 $ 561.2 $ 738.4







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3):

















Continuing operations $ 6.02 $ 6.48 $ 12.08 $ 12.25

Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ 0.02 $ -





















Net income $ 6.02 $ 6.48 $ 12.09 $ 12.25







































Weighted average common shares outstanding

45.3

58.1

46.4

60.3



















Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

44.0

56.0

44.0

56.0





















(1) Current period includes results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense. (2) Includes gains (losses) related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants. (3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance

2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 3,281.0 $ 2,935.8 $ 345.2

11.8 $ 6,212.9 $ 5,743.0 $ 469.9

8.2



Retail used vehicle

1,949.2

2,362.2

(413.0)

(17.5)

3,833.3

4,754.4

(921.1)

(19.4)



Wholesale

138.8

158.2

(19.4)

(12.3)

287.3

338.4

(51.1)

(15.1)

Used vehicle

2,088.0

2,520.4

(432.4)

(17.2)

4,120.6

5,092.8

(972.2)

(19.1)

Finance and insurance, net

369.5

367.6

1.9

0.5

701.9

731.5

(29.6)

(4.0)



Total variable operations

5,738.5

5,823.8

(85.3)

(1.5)

11,035.4

11,567.3

(531.9)

(4.6)

Parts and service

1,145.3

1,036.3

109.0

10.5

2,235.1

2,040.2

194.9

9.6

Other

6.3

9.1

(2.8)





18.3

14.5

3.8



Total revenue $ 6,890.1 $ 6,869.2 $ 20.9

0.3 $ 13,288.8 $ 13,622.0 $ (333.2)

(2.4)











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 287.7 $ 353.5 $ (65.8)

(18.6) $ 574.6 $ 698.5 $ (123.9)

(17.7)



Retail used vehicle

128.7

147.6

(18.9)

(12.8)

271.7

272.5

(0.8)

(0.3)



Wholesale

5.6

8.9

(3.3)





17.0

20.6

(3.6)





Used vehicle

134.3

156.5

(22.2)

(14.2)

288.7

293.1

(4.4)

(1.5)

Finance and insurance

369.5

367.6

1.9

0.5

701.9

731.5

(29.6)

(4.0)



Total variable operations

791.5

877.6

(86.1)

(9.8)

1,565.2

1,723.1

(157.9)

(9.2)

Parts and service

542.5

481.7

60.8

12.6

1,053.6

942.8

110.8

11.8

Other

1.3

2.4

(1.1)





2.9

4.7

(1.8)



Total gross profit

1,335.3

1,361.7

(26.4)

(1.9)

2,621.7

2,670.6

(48.9)

(1.8)





































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

842.9

754.8

(88.1)

(11.7)

1,625.6

1,496.2

(129.4)

(8.6) Depreciation and amortization

54.6

48.8

(5.8)





107.4

98.8

(8.6)



Other (income) expense, net

(1.4)

-

1.4





6.2

(1.5)

(7.7)



Operating income

439.2

558.1

(118.9)

(21.3)

882.5

1,077.1

(194.6)

(18.1)





































Non-operating income (expense) items:

































Floorplan interest expense

(32.8)

(5.8)

(27.0)





(59.9)

(11.0)

(48.9)





Other interest expense

(46.0)

(34.1)

(11.9)





(87.1)

(63.7)

(23.4)





Other income (loss), net

4.4

(13.7)

18.1





9.6

(20.1)

29.7



Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 364.8 $ 504.5 $ (139.7)

(27.7) $ 745.1 $ 982.3 $ (237.2)

(24.1)





































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

62,444

57,890

4,554

7.9

117,509

114,332

3,177

2.8

Used

68,812

77,080

(8,268)

(10.7)

136,351

156,843

(20,492)

(13.1)







131,256

134,970

(3,714)

(2.8)

253,860

271,175

(17,315)

(6.4)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 52,543 $ 50,713 $ 1,830

3.6 $ 52,872 $ 50,231 $ 2,641

5.3

Used $ 28,326 $ 30,646 $ (2,320)

(7.6) $ 28,113 $ 30,313 $ (2,200)

(7.3)





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 4,607 $ 6,106 $ (1,499)

(24.5) $ 4,890 $ 6,109 $ (1,219)

(20.0)

Used $ 1,870 $ 1,915 $ (45)

(2.3) $ 1,993 $ 1,737 $ 256

14.7

Finance and insurance $ 2,815 $ 2,724 $ 91

3.3 $ 2,765 $ 2,698 $ 67

2.5

Total variable operations(1) $ 5,988 $ 6,436 $ (448)

(7.0) $ 6,099 $ 6,278 $ (179)

(2.9)















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,























2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

47.6

42.7

46.8

42.2

















Used vehicle

30.3

36.7

31.0

37.4

















Parts and service

16.6

15.1

16.8

15.0

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.4

















Other

0.1

0.1

0.1

-























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

21.5

26.0

21.9

26.2

















Used vehicle

10.1

11.5

11.0

11.0

















Parts and service

40.6

35.4

40.2

35.3

















Finance and insurance

27.7

27.0

26.8

27.4

















Other

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

8.8

12.0

9.2

12.2



















Used vehicle - retail

6.6

6.2

7.1

5.7



















Parts and service

47.4

46.5

47.1

46.2



















Total

19.4

19.8

19.7

19.6

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

12.2

11.0

12.2

11.0

















Operating income

6.4

8.1

6.6

7.9





















































Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

































Selling, general, and administrative expenses

63.1

55.4

62.0

56.0

















Operating income

32.9

41.0

33.7

40.3





























































































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)









































































Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance

2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance







































































Revenue:

































Domestic $ 1,955.5 $ 2,040.9 $ (85.4)

(4.2) $ 3,786.6 $ 4,075.3 $ (288.7)

(7.1)

Import

1,997.7

1,949.7

48.0

2.5

3,787.0

3,923.8

(136.8)

(3.5)

Premium luxury

2,620.5

2,616.6

3.9

0.1

5,105.4

5,095.3

10.1

0.2

Total

6,573.7

6,607.2

(33.5)

(0.5)

12,679.0

13,094.4

(415.4)

(3.2)

Corporate and other

316.4

262.0

54.4

20.8

609.8

527.6

82.2

15.6

Total consolidated revenue $ 6,890.1 $ 6,869.2 $ 20.9

0.3 $ 13,288.8 $ 13,622.0 $ (333.2)

(2.4)







































































Segment income*:

































Domestic $ 115.8 $ 153.1 $ (37.3)

(24.4) $ 234.3 $ 302.5 $ (68.2)

(22.5)

Import

173.0

192.5

(19.5)

(10.1)

333.4

378.7

(45.3)

(12.0)

Premium luxury

221.5

257.5

(36.0)

(14.0)

448.3

487.0

(38.7)

(7.9)

Total

510.3

603.1

(92.8)

(15.4)

1,016.0

1,168.2

(152.2)

(13.0)



































Corporate and other

(103.9)

(50.8)

(53.1)





(193.4)

(102.1)

(91.3)



Add: Floorplan interest expense

32.8

5.8

27.0





59.9

11.0

48.9



Operating income $ 439.2 $ 558.1 $ (118.9)

(21.3) $ 882.5 $ 1,077.1 $ (194.6)

(18.1)



































* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.









































Retail new vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

17,495

16,760

735

4.4

33,344

33,125

219

0.7

Import

27,172

23,612

3,560

15.1

50,270

48,148

2,122

4.4

Premium luxury

17,777

17,518

259

1.5

33,895

33,059

836

2.5





62,444

57,890

4,554

7.9

117,509

114,332

3,177

2.8



































Retail used vehicle unit sales:

































Domestic

21,305

25,180

(3,875)

(15.4)

42,508

51,776

(9,268)

(17.9)

Import

22,630

25,786

(3,156)

(12.2)

44,693

52,315

(7,622)

(14.6)

Premium luxury

18,931

21,381

(2,450)

(11.5)

37,699

43,330

(5,631)

(13.0)





62,866

72,347

(9,481)

(13.1)

124,900

147,421

(22,521)

(15.3)









































































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





















2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)





















































Domestic:

































Ford, Lincoln

10.7

10.8

11.1

10.8

















Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

10.1

9.6

10.2

9.4

















Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

7.2

8.6

7.1

8.8

















Domestic total

28.0

29.0

28.4

29.0





















































Import:

































Toyota

18.2

20.4

18.1

20.8

















Honda

13.5

9.0

12.9

10.0

















Nissan

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.3

















Hyundai

3.4

3.3

3.4

3.1

















Subaru

3.2

3.0

3.2

3.1

















Other Import

3.1

2.9

3.0

2.8

















Import total

43.5

40.7

42.8

42.1





















































Premium Luxury:

































Mercedes-Benz

9.9

11.6

9.7

10.3

















BMW

9.3

9.5

9.5

9.5

















Lexus

3.2

2.8

3.2

2.9

















Audi

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.5

















Jaguar Land Rover

1.5

1.5

1.8

1.7

















Other Premium Luxury

1.9

2.1

2.0

2.0

















Premium Luxury total

28.5

30.3

28.8

28.9

























































100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

















AUTONATION, INC UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)

























































































































Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,















2023

2022

2023

2022







































Capital expenditures (1) $ 109.5 $ 106.1 $ 205.4 $ 156.9









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ 77.9 $ - $ 268.9 $ -









Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ 0.2 $ 1.8 $ 1.5 $ 2.6









Stock repurchases:



























Aggregate purchase price (2) $ 207.4 $ 403.9 $ 512.4 $ 784.9











Shares repurchased (in millions)

1.6

3.7

4.0

7.2







































































Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2023

2022

Variance

2023

2022

Variance































Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 32.4 $ 27.3 $ 5.1 $ 60.7 $ 54.8 $ 5.9

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(29.6)

(5.1)

(24.5)

(54.0)

(8.8)

(45.2)

































Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit $ 2.8 $ 22.2 $ (19.4) $ 6.7 $ 46.0 $ (39.3)































































Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





























































June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022











































Cash and cash equivalents $ 63.7 $ 72.6

336.5













Inventory $ 2,572.5 $ 2,048.3

1,905.3













Floorplan notes payable $ 2,581.5 $ 2,109.3

1,517.4













Non-recourse debt $ 262.2 $ 323.6

-













Non-vehicle debt $ 4,060.3 $ 3,649.5

3,546.5













Equity $ 2,091.8 $ 2,047.8

2,325.0













New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

26 days

19 days

11 days













Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

35 days

31 days

40 days









































































































Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (3)























































Leverage ratio



1.95x

















Covenant less than or equal to

3.75x















































Capitalization ratio



62.9 %

















Covenant less than or equal to

70.0 %













































































(1) Includes accrued construction in progress.

















(2) Excludes excise tax accrual under Inflation Reduction Act.

















(3) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with our Current Report on Form 8-K on

March 26, 2020.

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data)



















































Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)



















































Three Months Ended June 30,





Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

























































2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



















































From continuing operations, as reported $ 439.2 $ 558.1 $ 364.8 $ 504.5 $ 92.3 $ 128.0

25.3 %

25.4 % $ 272.5 $ 376.5







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































-

(0.2)







As reported

































272.5

376.3 $ 6.02 $ 6.48





















































Losses from hail storms and other natural catastrophes

16.5

-

16.5

-

4.1

-









12.4

- $ 0.27 $ -



















































Adjusted $ 455.7 $ 558.1 $ 381.3 $ 504.5 $ 96.4 $ 128.0

25.3 %

25.4 % $ 284.9 $ 376.3 $ 6.29 $ 6.48













































































































Three Months Ended June 30,





































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of

Gross Profit (%)





































2023

2022

2023

2022































As reported $ 842.9 $ 754.8

63.1

55.4

































Excluding losses from hail storms and other natural catastrophes

16.5

-







































Adjusted $ 826.4 $ 754.8

61.9

55.4































































































































































































Six Months Ended June 30,





Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision(2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)

























































2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



















































From continuing operations, as reported $ 882.5 $ 1,077.1 $ 745.1 $ 982.3 $ 184.8 $ 243.7

24.8 %

24.8 % $ 560.3 $ 738.6







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes

































0.9

(0.2)







As reported

































561.2

738.4 $ 12.09 $ 12.25





















































Losses from hail storms and other natural catastrophes

16.5

-

16.5

-

4.1

-









12.4

- $ 0.27 $ -



















































Adjusted $ 899.0 $ 1,077.1 $ 761.6 $ 982.3 $ 188.9 $ 243.7

24.8 %

24.8 % $ 573.6 $ 738.4 $ 12.36 $ 12.25













































































































Six Months Ended June 30,





































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage of

Gross Profit (%)





































2023

2022

2023

2022































As reported $ 1,625.6 $ 1,496.2

62.0

56.0

































Excluding losses from hail storms and other natural catastrophes

16.5

-







































Adjusted $ 1,609.1 $ 1,496.2

61.4

56.0





















































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.



(2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.



(3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)















































































Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,







2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance

2023

2022

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:

































New vehicle $ 3,245.8

2,923.1 $ 322.7

11.0 $ 6,155.6

5,715.2 $ 440.4

7.7



Retail used vehicle

1,897.9

2,350.1

(452.2)

(19.2)

3,730.2

4,728.2

(998.0)

(21.1)



Wholesale

135.9

157.1

(21.2)

(13.5)

282.2

336.6

(54.4)

(16.2)

Used vehicle

2,033.8

2,507.2

(473.4)

(18.9)

4,012.4

5,064.8

(1,052.4)

(20.8)

Finance and insurance, net

362.8

366.2

(3.4)

(0.9)

689.2

728.4

(39.2)

(5.4)



Total variable operations

5,642.4

5,796.5

(154.1)

(2.7)

10,857.2

11,508.4

(651.2)

(5.7)

Parts and service

1,122.4

1,028.7

93.7

9.1

2,194.2

2,025.1

169.1

8.4

Other

6.4

9.1

(2.7)





18.3

14.5

3.8



Total revenue $ 6,771.2

6,834.3 $ (63.1)

(0.9) $ 13,069.7

13,548.0 $ (478.3)

(3.5)











































































Gross profit:

































New vehicle $ 284.7

352.0 $ (67.3)

(19.1) $ 569.5

695.5 $ (126.0)

(18.1)



Retail used vehicle

125.7

147.3

(21.6)

(14.7)

264.7

271.6

(6.9)

(2.5)



Wholesale

5.7

8.9

(3.2)





17.2

20.7

(3.5)





Used vehicle

131.4

156.2

(24.8)

(15.9)

281.9

292.3

(10.4)

(3.6)

Finance and insurance

362.8

366.2

(3.4)

(0.9)

689.2

728.4

(39.2)

(5.4)



Total variable operations

778.9

874.4

(95.5)

(10.9)

1,540.6

1,716.2

(175.6)

(10.2)

Parts and service

532.3

477.3

55.0

11.5

1,034.6

933.8

100.8

10.8

Other

1.6

2.3

(0.7)





2.9

4.6

(1.7)



Total gross profit $ 1,312.8

1,354.0 $ (41.2)

(3.0) $ 2,578.1

2,654.6 $ (76.5)

(2.9)











































































Retail vehicle unit sales:

































New

61,750

57,703

4,047

7.0

116,404

113,927

2,477

2.2

Used

66,731

76,757

(10,026)

(13.1)

132,205

156,132

(23,927)

(15.3)







128,481

134,460

(5,979)

(4.4)

248,609

270,059

(21,450)

(7.9)





































Revenue per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 52,564

50,658 $ 1,906

3.8 $ 52,881

50,165 $ 2,716

5.4

Used $ 28,441

30,617 $ (2,176)

(7.1) $ 28,215

30,283 $ (2,068)

(6.8)





































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

































New $ 4,611

6,100 $ (1,489)

(24.4) $ 4,892

6,105 $ (1,213)

(19.9)

Used $ 1,884

1,919 $ (35)

(1.8) $ 2,002

1,740 $ 262

15.1

Finance and insurance $ 2,824

2,723 $ 101

3.7 $ 2,772

2,697 $ 75

2.8

Total variable operations(1) $ 6,018

6,437 $ (419)

(6.5) $ 6,128

6,278 $ (150)

(2.4)















































































Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,























2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)

2023 ( %)

2022 ( %)





















































Revenue mix percentages:

































New vehicle

47.9

42.8

47.1

42.2

















Used vehicle

30.0

36.7

30.7

37.4

















Parts and service

16.6

15.1

16.8

14.9

















Finance and insurance, net

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.4

















Other

0.1

-

0.1

0.1























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Gross profit mix percentages:

































New vehicle

21.7

26.0

22.1

26.2

















Used vehicle

10.0

11.5

10.9

11.0

















Parts and service

40.5

35.3

40.1

35.2

















Finance and insurance

27.6

27.0

26.7

27.4

















Other

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2























100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0





















































Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

































Gross profit:



































New vehicle

8.8

12.0

9.3

12.2



















Used vehicle - retail

6.6

6.3

7.1

5.7



















Parts and service

47.4

46.4

47.2

46.1



















Total

19.4

19.8

19.7

19.6























































(1)

Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

