Thayers Natural Remedies Partners with X Games California as Official Beauty and Skincare Sponsor

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. They are wrong. Legacy skincare brand with a 175-year history, Thayers Natural Remedies, is literally reinventing tricks with its new, unexpected partnership with X Games California. As the Official Beauty and Skincare Sponsor, the first in X Games' history, the competition kicks off on July 21st in Ventura, CA with mist-ifying events and activations, propelling Thayers into the heart of action sports as part of the multi-tier sponsorship.

Thayers will activate on-site in ways that set the brand on course for a new action-packed direction this year. In addition to entitling the BMX Dirt and BMX Dirt Best Trick competitions, in which athletes will deftly jump over Thayers-branded ramps, guests will be able to engage with the brand at the consumer X Fest event – testing their skateboarding skills at the Thayers modular skate park and learning skin "tricks" while refreshing and misting at the social media-worthy Thayers Xtreme Skincare Lounge. The brand will receive premium coverage on ABC and ESPN and across X Games social channels throughout the weekend.

"Our consumers are fierce and unapologetic. They live life to the extreme and so does their skin," said Derrick Booker, Senior Vice President and Head of Thayers Natural Remedies. "Our partnership with the X Games marks a new chapter for Thayers. Nothing is more exciting than connecting, engaging and educating fans, athletes and spectators on how to unleash our skin's full potential for better-looking bare skin—no matter who you are, or how extreme."

This partnership aligns with a new vision for the brand that seeks to change the tone of the skincare market through unexpected partnerships, activations and content plays, all while raising brand awareness to recruit new consumers. The X Games presents a new way to deepen consumer connections by educating on the importance of toner, witch hazel science and taking care of skin in general, especially for those with an action-focused, outdoor lifestyle.

When it comes to skincare, the efficacy of Thayers is also extreme. The brand is backed by science to level up results using plant actives, like uniquely extracted witch hazel, with potent derm actives like hyaluronic acid. Thayers alcohol-free toner formulas are clinically shown to boost hydration, take down pores and improve skin quality. The Milky Toner introduces snow mushroom to provide 48-hour hydration – perfect after a long, hot day at the skate park. Need extreme pore control? That's where two percent AHA Toner comes in, a gentle exfoliant that refines skin texture to brighten, soothe and hydrate. For a burst of refreshment, the Facial Mists provide an in-your-face moisture boost on-the-go. To bring the science of the products to life during the X Games, Thayers will work with Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist, and well-known social media skincare expert, to educate consumers and athletes on important "skin tricks" during the event.

"In the world of action sports, where athletes are frequently exposed to harsh environmental conditions — from intense sun and wind to extreme cold and moisture — a robust skincare routine is not just about aesthetics, it's a vital aspect of overall health and performance," said Dr. Portela. "Our skin is the body's first line of defense against the elements and keeping it healthy with high-quality products like Thayers can help boost your skin's hydration. Thayers can take care of your skin so you can perform your best when it matters most."

In addition to the on-site consumer activations, Thayers will partner with the X Games throughout the weekend to continue to level up the experience for all, including athlete-centric social content, athlete lounge presence and gifting for quick skin refreshes between the adrenaline-stuffed events. Secret Walls presented by Thayers, will see graffiti artists captivate attendees with their personal expressions of Thayers art. The "Thayers Daily Refresh" highlight reel will also help viewers at home stay up to speed with the biggest moments from the previous day. To cap off the sponsorship, notable mega influencers will also be on-site as Thayers' guests, engaging fans globally throughout this epic weekend.

"We are excited to welcome Thayers to the X Games family and could not have asked for a better first official beauty partner," said Ashley Robbins, Vice President, Partnership Sales, X Games. "As such an established and trusted brand, Thayers' wide array of products provides every X Games athlete and fan with skincare options to complement their active lifestyles."

Thayers "extreme tone" messaging won't just stop at the X Games. The brand will be activating consumers through a social media contest and retail activations to continue the momentum. Launching during the X Games, the #ThayersTonerTrick contest will ask consumers nationwide to post their best skincare trick on TikTok tagging @thayers for a chance to win $10,000.

This 360-degree X Games California partnership is the first step in a bold strategy led by Thayers and its integrated agency partners in PR, paid media, social and influencer to captivate the Gen Z audience in breakthrough ways. Notably, getting this demographic to rethink and take notice of the brand for the first time by reaching them with education-seeking and humor-bonding messaging in unexpected places.

About Thayers

Thayers Natural Remedies has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers OG alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit www.thayers.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

About X Games

X Games has been the leader in action sports since 1995. The 2023 edition will feature the world's best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames on social to get the most up-to-date event information and visit XGames.com.

